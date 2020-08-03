Aubrey Huff Takes A Shot At NBA Star LeBron James For Wearing Shorts And Carrying A Purse

Former MLB star Aubrey Huff has been a vocal critic of the national anthem protests in the US amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. Huff is also one who believes in the COVID-19 conspiracy theories and recently engaged in a war of words with NASCAR star Bubba Wallace on Twitter. With the NBA also joining in on the national anthem protests in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement, Aubrey Huff has taken a dig at the league's legend LeBron James, who was pictured with a purse.

Also Read: LeBron James Sits In A Throne-like Chair For Media, NBA Fans Go Berserk For 'King James'

Carrying a purse is not cool: Aubrey Huff on LeBron James purse

Aubrey Huff took to Twitter on Sunday to roast Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on his attire. The former San Franciso Giants posted a side-by-side photo of LeBron James and roasted him for his outfit as well as for carrying a purse. Aubrey Huff wrote that dressing like that was not cool for young men, and was upset with the LeBron James purse. Taking a dig at the outfit, Huff said that the shorts and purse help probably help the former Miami Heat star to kneel easily. Aubrey Huff's comments drew flak from social media, with many bashing the comments as misogynistic and claimed that they were boiling over due to Huff's massive 'insecurity'.

Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel. #emasculated pic.twitter.com/JK2ifJsWgZ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 2, 2020

Also Read: Aubrey Huff national anthem: Former MLB star Slams Bubba Wallace, Colin Kaepernick For 'fake Oppression Pyramid Scheme'

Aubrey Huff on LeBron James: Former MLB star roasted for his comments

The comments by Aubrey Huff on LeBron James were far from popular on Twitter, with users pointing out that Huff had famously worn his wife's underwear at one stage in his career. Others pointed out the former Houston Astros star's own selection of questionable outfits, ranging from chequered purple trousers with a cream suit to tank tops featuring a silhouette of President Donald Trump. In 2010, with the San Francisco Giants out of the postseason picture with 30 games left in the regular season, Aubrey Huff decided to wear his wife's red undergarment and boldly proclaimed the Giants would go 20-10 in the remainder of the season. The Giants did just that, defeating the San Diego Padres on the final game of the MLB season to clinch a playoff berth and then going all the way to the World Series, which they won after beating the Texas Rangers 4-1.

For someone who claims to be “straight” and “manly”, you sure do put a lot of time and attention into the way other men are dressed. https://t.co/0pTKnogs2z — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 2, 2020

In a relentless quest for relevancy, a guy with a girl's name wearing a discount T-shirt tries to convince people that King James' sartorial élan isn't "manly" enough. This is what toxic masculinity looks like. Don't be like Aubrey--his envy and homophobia are ugly and pathetic. https://t.co/EY28gThZNZ — Victoria Brownworth #SaveTheUSPostOffice (@VABVOX) August 2, 2020

Also Read: NBA Scores: Mavericks Clinch Playoff Spot; NBA Standings After Seeding Games

Aubrey Huff is not new to expressing controversial opinions on Twitter. Earlier this month, he lambasted Giants players for kneeling during the national anthem ahead of their game against the Oakland Athletics, claiming he was proud not to be invited to the franchise's 10-year celebration of the 2010 World Series title. Huff had also slammed NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and had last year posted a picture of himself holding a shooting target with holes. The post suggested that he was teaching his kids how to use a gun in the unlikely event that Bernie Sanders beat Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

Also Read: Former MLB Star Aubrey Huff Tweets He Would Rather 'die From Coronavirus Than Wear A Mask'

(Image Credit: Aubrey Huff, LeBron James Instagram)