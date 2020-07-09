Aubrey Huff Slams Bubba Wallace, Colin Kaepernick For 'fake Oppression Pyramid Scheme'

Former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff has hit out former NFL star Colin Kaepernick and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace over their 'Fake Oppression' stance amidst the anti-racism protests that are raging across the globe. The Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest has gained traction worldwide, with Premier League players taking a knee before kickoff to show solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. Aubrey Huff has been taking multiple shots at Kaepernick and Wallace regularly on Twitter and slammed them for "pretending to be oppressed".

Aubrey Huff Twitter: Former Astros star slams Colin Kaepernick keeping incident, calls him out for 'fake oppression'

Aubrey Huff has time and again hit out at Colin Kaepernick and Bubba Wallace for their respective movements against racism in the country. The 43-year-old responded to a tweet where a user mocked Colin Kaepernick for standing next to a luxury car 'while being oppressed'. Aubrey Huff said that Kaepernick knew exactly what he was doing and in another tweet claimed that 'Pretending to be oppressed is the new pyramid scheme'.

I’ll say this about @Kaepernick7. He knew exactly what he was doing. https://t.co/i7ZhZdAmx1 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 6, 2020

Pretending to be oppressed is the new pyramid scheme. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 7, 2020

Aubrey Huff Twitter: Former Detroit Tigers star embroiled in a war of words with Bubba Wallace

After Beats by Dr Dre slammed the Bubba Wallace noose incident, Aubrey Huff said that the new generation is a 'participation trophy generation' and all they have to do is show up. He added that Bubba Wallace, like Colin Kaepernick, will bag a $100 million Nike deal while NASCAR 'will fade into obscurity'. Aubrey Huff did not stop there and in a Twitter post took another shot at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, saying that he wanted to wish good luck to the 26-year-old on his next 32nd-place finish. Wallace finished 9th and made sure Huff knew about it. Aubrey Huff did not shy away and sarcastically congratulated the NASCAR star and also congratulated him for his 'participation trophy'.

You see kids, all you have to do is show up. You don’t even have to win & you’ll be rewarded handsomely. #participationtrophygeneration. @NASCAR @beatsbydre https://t.co/mDMZJKSSIZ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 7, 2020

Bubba Wallace will end up getting a 100 million @Nike deal like @Kaepernick7 while @NASCAR will fade into obscurity. American pro sports are done. #GetWokeGoBroke — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 7, 2020

Wanted to wish Bubba good luck on his next 32nd place finish. But unfortunately he blocked me. Can #AubreysArmy please make sure he gets my best wishes. @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/llkJ1SQVSF — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 2, 2020

Damn @aubrey_huff while I appreciate your support, your tweet didn’t age well homie. The #aubreyarmy lost like your prized confederacy did 😂😂 keep running them lips. pic.twitter.com/h68Mpamwz5 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Congratulations Bubba Wallace on your big 9th place @NASCAR finish! Here’s your #participationtrophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R28e4t0ziH — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 6, 2020

Bubba Wallace noose incident and subsequent FBI investigation

Last month, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. FBI and NASCAR launched an investigation into the Bubba Wallace noose incident, and it was concluded that the Bubba Wallace noose was actually a knot tied to act as door rope. The 'noose' was in place since Talladega 2019, and there was no hate crime intended towards the NASCAR star. Wallace did not buy into the FBI investigation and claimed that the noose was not normal, and it definitely did not resemble a garage loop. Bubba Wallace said that he had never seen a garage loop like that in his entire racing career, and further said that it was definitely a noose, whether it was directed at him or not.

