LeBron James Sits In A Throne-like Chair For Media, NBA Fans Go Berserk For 'King James'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has earned his place amongst NBA legends after his consistent performances over the years in the league. Fondly referred to as 'King James', LeBron was in the thick of things during the Lakers scrimmage as they prepare to mount a serious challenge for the NBA throne when the season restarts. The former Miami Heat star addressed the media after the Lakers scrimmage against the Washington Wizards, with his usual ice bucket ritual and decided to occupy a wingback chair, which soon broke the internet as the 'LeBron James throne chair' moment went viral.

LeBron James throne chair: NBA legend's chair grabs attention after Lakers scrimmage

LeBron James is known to ice his joints and then plunge his feet into an ice bucket after every practice and game in the locker room. The Lakers star normally would have reporters surrounding him in the locker room as he sets a timer on his phone to alert him. However, with the COVID-19 environment, life in the NBA bubble is different, and players have to sit in the hallway where a camera set up for a video conference.

LeBron James made his way to the hallway along with his ice bucket, but the chair in place was too tall for him to comfortably sit and soak his legs in the ice, which is where the LeBron James throne chair came into the picture. The Lakers star pointed to a nearby lobby chair, an ornate wingback chair in maroon and beige, and two people helped bring it in for LeBron, who helped settle it in place.

LeBron’s chair for media availability ... that is all pic.twitter.com/DL0NeANWme — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 28, 2020

The Lakers star addressed the fact that he got his own throne before getting on with his post-match views after the Lakers scrimmage win against the Wizards. While it was just a normal hallway chair, the 'LeBron James throne chair' soon became a phenomenon on social media, and a picture of LeBron James sitting on 'his throne' went viral. LeBron James decided to lean into the idea that it was a throne and jabbed some fun at his head coach Frank Vogel. James told Vogel that he can sit on his throne for a day.

"It's absolutely not, it's a hallway chair." -LeBron, when this joke was made to him — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 28, 2020

Lakers scrimmage: Los Angeles Lakers fixtures

LeBron James and co will face off against rivals Los Angeles Clippers in the first of eight Lakers fixtures of the NBA restart on July 30 (July 31 IST). The Clippers and Lakers have played three games this season, all of which the Lakers have lost. The Lakers are on top of the Western Conference standings and boast of a 49-14 win-loss record, while the Clippers are second, with a 44-20 record. LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Dion Waiters and JR Smith have all starred during the Lakers scrimmage before the restart and will hope that they can continue their rich vein of form during the course of the season as the Los Angeles franchise aims to end their nine-year championship drought.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Twitter)