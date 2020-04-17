Ayesha Curry Sued By Company For Allegedly Devaluing The Brand After Contract Termination

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Ayesha Curry was sued by a celebrity branding company for reportedly breaching their contract. The lawsuit filed by Flutie Entertainment has asked Ayesha for $10 million for devaluing the brand. The Ayesha Curry lawsuit was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court. She is married to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and is known for her books and shows on food and lifestyle.

Ayesha Curry sued: Steph Curry wife Ayesha Curry sued by a company for breaching their contract

Flutie Entertainment worked with Ayesha Curry for five years before their contract was terminated. Their work with Ayesha Curry reportedly brought in 'significant and unprecedented results'. These results included helping her land a Food Network show and hosting role on ABC's Great American Baking Show on. Flutie Entertainment also helped Curry produce her bestselling cookbook and with the launches of her various food-based businesses.

Ayesha Curry sued: Why is Ayesha Curry sued by Flutie Entertainment?

According to the company, Ayesha Curry has denied them their share of proceeds for the businesses they helped her launch. She has also allegedly purposely slowed down 'new enterprises', taken away their 'top employee' and 'gutted and devalued' the company's interests.

Ayesha Curry sued: Has Ayesha Curry disregarded the company's interests after contract termination?

As per Flutie Entertainment's website, they create limitless 'opportunities for storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture'. The Ayesha Curry lawsuit points out that she was mainly known as Steph Curry's wife before their 'significant and unprecedented results' that helped her land shows and start her businesses which gained her fame. Here is the Ayesha Curry net worth.

Ayesha Curry sued: What is the Ayesha Curry net worth in 2020?

Though unverified, Cheat Sheet claim the Ayesha Curry net worth is at $10 million. She debuted as an actress in 2008, before moving on to food and lifestyle content. Curry owns multiple food-related businesses and has also hosted various food shows. She was included in the Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list in 2018.

DISCLAIMER: The above information about Ayesha Curry net worth in the Ayesha Curry sued article is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures