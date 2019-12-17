Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Get Matching Tattoos To Honour Their Children

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry got three tattoos to honour their three children. The couple posted photos of their tattoos on Instagram. Both Stephen and Ayesha have gotten matching three small matching tattoos to represent three of their children – Riley Curry (7), Ryan Curry (4) and Canon (1). The tattoos are three small geometrical animal faces representing their children.

Steph Curry has a new tattoo pic.twitter.com/mShPKDVDRD — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 9, 2019

Cooked up a special surprise (with just one 🤚🏽 ayeee) for the kids at @eoydc with @palm. #LifeMode Check out the full video on my @YouTube channel 👉🏽 https://t.co/rjjOzVAiWA pic.twitter.com/uzhmqw8fm7 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 11, 2019

Ayesha had added the three symbols earlier this year. The Warriors star added the tattoos to his right leg recently. Ayesha posted the photo Instagram, saying that Stephen was matching her swag. She added in a bracket that these are the signs they have for their 'babies'. Celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone created the tattoos. Ayesha also elaborated on the meaning of the tattoos. The butterfly represents Ryan and makes her happy just by thinking about it. Riley is represented by the free-spirited unicorn-turned horse as she is their 'magical firstborn'. The wolf represents their youngest son Canon. Stephen Curry is currently sidelined from the NBA 2019-20 season at least till February after breaking his hand during a Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game in October.

