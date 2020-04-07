Steph Curry Hides Under His Hat After Wife Ayesha Curry Cuts His Hair During Quarantine

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul recently conducted an Instagram Live where he answered fan questions. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joined Paul's session, also answering fan questions. Steph Curry then revealed that he had let Ayesha Curry cut his hair during the quarantine.

Steph Curry haircut: Ayesha Curry is behind the new Steph Curry haircut

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Steph Curry settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' debate in Ayesha Curry's Instagram live video

Steph Curry haircut: Curry let Ayesha Curry finally cut his hair during the quarantine

According to the Warriors star, Ayesha Curry cut his hair on Sunday (Monday IST). Curry added that the haircut Ayesha Curry gave him is 'dope' which is why he is hiding under his cap. Curry and Paul also discussed their famous 2015 crossover.

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Warriors star wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Steph Curry Chris Paul crossover

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Warriors star posts adorable video of his one-year-old son working out on Instagram

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

Thank you to everyone who tuned in earlier today on Instagram Live! I wanted to make sure everyone had access to the conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci. Please share as much as possible. Thank you! #SCASKSFAUCI https://t.co/CtLGPy6Neg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 26, 2020

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Steph and Ayesha Curry have since taken to Instagram and Twitter to spread awareness about the virus while also donating towards coronavirus relief. Steph Curry also conducted a live session with Dr Fauci, answering people's questions about the pandemic.

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had to buy him a hoop online so he could practice at home