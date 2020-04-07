The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Steph Curry Hides Under His Hat After Wife Ayesha Curry Cuts His Hair During Quarantine

Basketball News

During OKC Thunder star Chris Paul's Instagram Live, Warriors guard Steph Curry revealed that he let his wife Ayesha cut his hair during the quarantine.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul recently conducted an Instagram Live where he answered fan questions. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joined Paul's session, also answering fan questions. Steph Curry then revealed that he had let Ayesha Curry cut his hair during the quarantine. 

Steph Curry haircut: Ayesha Curry is behind the new Steph Curry haircut

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Steph Curry settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' debate in Ayesha Curry's Instagram live video

Steph Curry haircut: Curry let Ayesha Curry finally cut his hair during the quarantine

According to the Warriors star, Ayesha Curry cut his hair on Sunday (Monday IST). Curry added that the haircut Ayesha Curry gave him is 'dope' which is why he is hiding under his cap. Curry and Paul also discussed their famous 2015 crossover. 

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Warriors star wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Steph Curry Chris Paul crossover

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Warriors star posts adorable video of his one-year-old son working out on Instagram

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Steph and Ayesha Curry have since taken to Instagram and Twitter to spread awareness about the virus while also donating towards coronavirus relief. Steph Curry also conducted a live session with Dr Fauci, answering people's questions about the pandemic. 

Also read | Steph Curry quarantine: Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had to buy him a hoop online so he could practice at home

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN