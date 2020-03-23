Steph Curry Filmed Drinking Wine Through His Mask By Amused Wife Ayesha Curry At Home

Over the past week, NBA stars have taken to social media to deal with their boredom during the coronavirus lockdown. While most players have taken to streaming video games online, Steph Curry last uploaded a video of himself practising golf indoors as a part of the 'Stay At Home' challenge. On Sunday (Monday morning IST), Ayesha Curry shared an update of Steph Curry drinking wine through his makeshift coronavirus mask.

Ayesha Curry Instagram update

Along with posting updates about the Warriors star, Ayesha Curry has also been sharing their routine through her Instagram. Some of her latest stories include videos of what the family is having for dinner. After the story of Steph Curry drinking wine, Ayesha Curry talked about restaurants and the effect of their business due to the lockdown.

She mentioned her mentor getting together all restaurant owners coming together and delivering food to people in order to keep supporting their employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Steph Curry also made an appearance on her story, promoting the initiative.

Steph Curry coronavirus update: Warriors star urges fans to socially distance themselves

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Steph Curry coronavirus update: Curry plays golf indoors to promote social distancing

Steph Curry coronavirus: Warriors to donated $1 million

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

Steph Curry coronavirus update

Steph Curry started his self-isolation after urging his fans to start social distancing, hoping people understand the severity of the situation. He even posted a video of himself practising his golf tricks on Twitter. Like most other NBA players, Steph Curry also admitted to watching his own highlights and older games on YouTube. Curry, along with the Golden State Warriors, donated $1 million to the disaster fund for the employees at Chase Center in San Francisco.

NBA coronavirus update

As the USA has registered over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, the NBA will remain suspended at least till June. On March 11, the league announced the suspension after Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Currently, there are ten players have been confirmed to have COVID-19 – Rudy Gobert, Detroit Pistons Christian Wood, Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant plus three Brooklyn Nets players, two Lakers players and Boston Celtics Marcus Smart. As per recent reports, the NBA suspension could also result in a $1 billion loss of revenue.

