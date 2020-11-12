BAR Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Quick links:
FC Barcelona (BAR) will face Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (FEN) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday night, November 12 at 1:30 am IST (Friday morning in India). The game will be played at the Palau Blaugrana arena in Barcelona. Here is our BAR vs FEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAR vs FEN Dream11 team.
FC Barcelona are currently ruling the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Cory Higgins and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, losing only one, which came against Zenit St Petersburg. Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot in the charts with a win-loss record of 4-3.
Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes
Johnny Hamilton, Lorenzo Brown, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Tarik Biberovic, Yigit Onan, Nando De Colo, Dyshawn Pierre, Danilo Barthel, Jan Vesely, Kenan Sipahi, Jarell Eddie, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Edgaras Ulanovas
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.
