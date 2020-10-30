VGB Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 am IST (Friday, 8:30 pm CET). The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Here is our VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and VGB vs BAR Dream11 team.

VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction: VGB vs BAR Dream11 team and preview

After suffering a loss at the hands of Ucam Murcia CF in their last match, FC Barcelona slipped to the second spot of the points table with five wins in six matches. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are tenth with two wins and one loss in the EuroLeague.

VGB vs BAR live: VGB vs BAR schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Time: 1:00 am IST (Friday, 8:30 pm CET)

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz squad

Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs

FC Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes

VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Pierria Henry, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara

FC Barcelona: Nick Calathes, Nikola Mirotic, Brandon Davies

VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction: VGB vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nick Calathes, Luca Vildoza

Shooting Guard: Pierria Henry, Alex Abrines

Small Forwards: Rokas Giedraitis

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic (SP), Achille Polonara

Centers: Brandon Davies

VGB vs BAR live: VGB vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction and VGB vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VGB vs BAR Dream11 team and VGB vs BAR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Barca Basket Twitter