VGB Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Quick links:
TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 am IST (Friday, 8:30 pm CET). The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Here is our VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and VGB vs BAR Dream11 team.
After suffering a loss at the hands of Ucam Murcia CF in their last match, FC Barcelona slipped to the second spot of the points table with five wins in six matches. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are tenth with two wins and one loss in the EuroLeague.
Also Read l BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live
Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs
Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes
Also Read l MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague live
Also Read l MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball game preview
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 Game Day!— Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 30, 2020
🆚 @Baskonia
📅 20:30h
🏆 Round 6 @EuroLeague
🎥 @DAZN_ES
📌 Buesa Arena
🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/DpPJ06oOmr
Also Read l BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live