ZEN Vs OLY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN) will face Olympiacos Piraeus (OLY) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 pm IST (18:00 pm CET). The game will be played at the Yubileynyy Sports arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Here is our ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction, top picks and ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team.
By getting bested by Anadolu Efes in their last outing, Olympiacos Piraeus have slipped to the eighth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Antonios Koniaris and team have played six games so far in the tournament, losing and winning three each. Zenit St Petersburg, on the other hand, are 13th, despite winning two out of their last three games.
KC Rivers, Denis Zakharov, Kevin Pangos, Vitaly Fridzon, Igor Volkhin, Austin Hollins, Will Thomas, Billy Baron, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Maksim Karvanen, Andrey Zubkov, Alex Poythress, Mateusz Ponitka, Arturas Gudaitis
Alexandros Nikolaidis, Aaron Harrison, Vasilis Charalampopoulos, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Kostas Sloukas, Hassan Martin, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Livio Jean-Charles, Aleksej Pokusevski, Charles Jenkins, Octavius Ellis, Vasileios Christidis, Shaquielle Mckissic
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Olympiacos Piraeus are the favourites to win the game.
🤫 It is Gameday. Oops, sorry. It is practice before the Game vs @olympiacosbc pic.twitter.com/5yCLk1DjxR— Basketball club Zenit (@zenitbasket) November 4, 2020
