ZEN Vs OLY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN) will face Olympiacos Piraeus (OLY) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 pm IST (18:00 pm CET). The game will be played at the Yubileynyy Sports arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Here is our ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction, top picks and ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team.

ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team and preview

By getting bested by Anadolu Efes in their last outing, Olympiacos Piraeus have slipped to the eighth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Antonios Koniaris and team have played six games so far in the tournament, losing and winning three each. Zenit St Petersburg, on the other hand, are 13th, despite winning two out of their last three games.

ZEN vs OLY live: ZEN vs OLY schedule

Date: Thursday, November 05, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST (18:00 pm CET)

Venue: Yubileynyy Sports arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia

ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Zenit St Petersburg squad

KC Rivers, Denis Zakharov, Kevin Pangos, Vitaly Fridzon, Igor Volkhin, Austin Hollins, Will Thomas, Billy Baron, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Maksim Karvanen, Andrey Zubkov, Alex Poythress, Mateusz Ponitka, Arturas Gudaitis

Olympiacos Piraeus squad

Alexandros Nikolaidis, Aaron Harrison, Vasilis Charalampopoulos, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Kostas Sloukas, Hassan Martin, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Livio Jean-Charles, Aleksej Pokusevski, Charles Jenkins, Octavius Ellis, Vasileios Christidis, Shaquielle Mckissic

ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Zenit St Petersburg: Kevin Pangos, KC Rivers

Olympiacos Piraeus: Shaquielle Mckissic, Antonios Koniaris, Georgios Printezis

ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kevin Pangos, Shaquielle Mckissic

Shooting Guard: Billy Baron, Antonios Koniaris

Small Forward: KC Rivers (SP)

Power Forward: Georgios Printezis, Will Thomas

Centers: Alex Poythress

ZEN vs OLY live: ZEN vs OLY match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Olympiacos Piraeus are the favourites to win the game.

🤫 It is Gameday. Oops, sorry. It is practice before the Game vs @olympiacosbc pic.twitter.com/5yCLk1DjxR — Basketball club Zenit (@zenitbasket) November 4, 2020

Note: The ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction and ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZEN vs OLY Dream11 team and ZEN vs OLY match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Zenit Basket Twitter