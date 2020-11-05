VGB Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) will face LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday night, November 5 (Nov 6 in India) at 1:00 am IST (Thursday, 8:30 pm CET). The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Here is our VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction, top picks and VGB vs ASV Dream11 team.

VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction: VGB vs ASV Dream11 team and preview

After suffering a loss in their last game against Barcelona, TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia have slipped to the tenth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Luca Vildoza and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two games each. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the charts (18th) after losing all three of their previous games.

VGB vs ASV live: VGB vs ASV schedule

Date: Thursday, November 5 (Friday morning in India)

Time: 1:00 am IST (Thursday, 8:30 pm CET)

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

Also Read l ZEN vs OLY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Squad list

TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia squad

Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne squad

Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Kymany Houinsou, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel

Also Read l VGB vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Top picks

TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia: Luca Vildoza, Pierria Henry, Alec Peters

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: Moustapha Fall, Norris Cole, Guerschon Yabusele

VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction: VGB vs ASV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Zoran Dragic, Luca Vildoza

Shooting Guard: Pierria Henry, Norris Cole

Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis, Charles Kahudi

Power Forward: Alec Peters

Center: Moustapha Fall (SP)

Also Read l BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

VGB vs ASV live: VGB vs ASV match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction and VGB vs ASV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VGB vs ASV Dream11 team and VGB vs ASV match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague live

Image Source: Baskonia Twitter