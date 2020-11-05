VGB Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Quick links:
TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) will face LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday night, November 5 (Nov 6 in India) at 1:00 am IST (Thursday, 8:30 pm CET). The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Here is our VGB vs ASV Dream11 prediction, top picks and VGB vs ASV Dream11 team.
After suffering a loss in their last game against Barcelona, TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia have slipped to the tenth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Luca Vildoza and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two games each. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the charts (18th) after losing all three of their previous games.
Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs
Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Kymany Houinsou, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, TD Systems Vitoria-Gasteiz Baskonia are the favourites to win the game.
