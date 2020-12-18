BAR Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Match Prediction, EuroLeague 2020 Game Preview

Barcelona Basket will take on Maccabi Tel-Aviv in their next Euroleague game. The game is scheduled to be played at Palau Blaugrana on Friday, December 18 2020 and kick off at 1.30 AM IST (Saturday). Let's have a look at BAR vs MTA Dream11 prediction, BAR vs MTA game prediction, and other details of the game.

La previa del Barça - Maccabi de este viernes, a las 21h, en el Palau — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) December 17, 2020

Barcelona Basket have remained unbeaten and won their last five matches. With zero losses in 5 matches, FC Barcelona will be aiming to continue on their winning momentum. During their previous outing, Barca Basket won by an 87-74 margin against Khimki Moscow BC.

Nikola Mirotić sits on the top with 24 points against his name. He was soon followed up by Cory Higgins is second on the team's list for the most points with 20 against his tally. Álex Abrines.managed 13 while Pierre Oriola ended with 10 points to his name.

Bona victòria del Barça contra el Khimki per començar la setmana de partits al Palau. Els de Saras mantenen el lideratge a l'Eurolliga



🏀 87-74

✅ 11-3 @EuroLeague

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/uBVgqE48B4 — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) December 16, 2020

Maccabi Tel-Aviv, on the other hand, have managed to win 4 out of their last 5 matches. With 4 wins, they seem to be in good form but have suffered a small setback. Their last outing saw the Maccabi Tel-Aviv suffered a narrow defeat to DLC Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne. Tonight's visitors ended their last match with an 84-81 scoreline as LDLC Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne walked away with the win.

Both the team will play tonight’s match with a fully available squad. They have no latest injury news and concerns and will be looking to play the match with the aim to win.

Squads for BAR vs MTA Dream11 team

Barça Basket- Thomas Heurtel, Pierre Oriola, Kyle Kuric, Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga,Artem Pustovyi, Rolands Smits, El Hadji Badio,Leandro Bolmaro, Victor Claver,Nikola Mirotic Rolands Smits, Nick Calathes, Sergi Martinez, Alex Abrines

Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Eidan Alber, Oz Blayzer, Angelo Caloiaro, Yovel Zoosman, Chris Jones, Ante Zizic, Sandy Cohen III, Tyler Dorsey, Omri Casspi, Othello Hunter, John DiBartolomeo, Elijah Bryant, Dragan Bender, Max Heidegger, Dori Sahar, Yonatan Atias

BAR vs MTA playing 10

Barça Basket- Adam Hanga, Cory Higgins, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Nikola Mirotic

Maccabi Tel-Aviv- Elijah Bryant, Oz Blayzer, Chris Jones, Ante Zizic, Othello Hunter,

BAR vs MTA Dream11 team

Alex Abrines, Oz Blayzer (Pro Player), Adam Hanga, Cory Higgins, Elijah Bryant, Chris Jones (Star Player)

BAR vs MTA game prediction

We predict a hard-fought win for Barcelona in Friday's game.

Note: The BAR vs MTA Dream11 prediction and BAR vs MTA playing 8 are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs MTA Dream11 team and BAR vs MTA game prediction do not guarantee positive results.

