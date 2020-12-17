NBA Fans Dig Up Talen Horton-Tucker's Old Tweet About LeBron James-Delonte West Rumours

Talen Horton-Tucker has won the 2020 NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is helping the team win their preseason games. While even LeBron James has praised Horton-Tucker, fans have found an old tweet of the 20-year-old shooting guard that referred to James' mother and her rumoured affair with Delonte West. Unsurprisingly, Twitter users trolled the young star, some going as far as discussing a potential trade orchestrated by James.

Talen Horton-Tucker's old tweet referenced the infamous Delonte West and LeBron James scandal

😭Doc Rivers And Austin Are The First Father And Son👬Being With The Same Team💯Since Delonte West🏀And Lebron James😂 — Talen (@Thortontucker) January 17, 2015

"Doc Rivers And Austin Are The First Father And Son." a 14-year-old Horton-Tucker wrote in 2015, "Being With The Same Team Since Delonte West And Lebron James," he continued, adding a bunch off emojis throughout the sentence. The tweet seems to be a clear reference to the old 2010 rumours – which spoke about West sleeping with James' mother Gloria.

THT at the facility pic.twitter.com/pBdH0aE0qD — ahrll (@ahrlll) December 16, 2020

like why are y’all bringing this up😂 — TwoFive❄️ (@twofiveej) December 16, 2020

I got a better story for y’all: pic.twitter.com/5CFkPdN9Mg — put me in the game coach (@Jay23018011) December 16, 2020

bro nba players need to delete all of their tweets when they went to the league — Zilbra (@theguy__101) December 16, 2020

Breaking news: THT traded to the kings for cash considerations — TKD (@springtkd) December 16, 2020

"Breaking news: THT traded to the kings for cash considerations," one fan wrote, confident that James would trade the young athlete soon. However, many pointed out that he was just a kid, and can be excused for such a comment. Another fan spoke about NBA players in general, and how they should probably delete Twitter accounts before starting their NBA career.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

While fans are trying to look for issues between the two, James seems impressed with 20-year-old, who dropped 19 points against the LA Clippers to help the Lakers win their preseason matchup. "Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL," James wrote, asking everyone to mark his words. Horton-Tucker – who is a Round 2 No. 46 pick – also posted 18 points during the Lakers 112-107 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Delonte West and LeBron James

In 2010, there had been multiple rumours that West was having an affair with James' mother Gloria. James was reportedly unhappy with the news, which West denied. However, he was traded to the Boston Celtics by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. When West was found homeless and begging for money in Dallas earlier this year, James was slammed for not helping him. Even so, some reports spoke about James wanting to help West.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Twitter)