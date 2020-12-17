Michael B Jordan Launches Hoops Dreams Classic To Showcase HBCU Basketball In His Hometown

Hollywood Actor Michael B Jordan, who has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement in the industry through the #ChangeHollywood initiative, has now turned his sights on helping Black athletes and sportspersons. Just as the 'Change Hollywood' initiative calls on the film fraternity to invest in Black creators and more diverse storytelling, Jordan's new venture, the Hoops Dreams Classic, will aim to showcase the talents of young HBCU basketball players in Jordan's hometown of Newark. The one-day event will take place on December 18, 2021.

I pulled up to meet Bugs but ran into this guy instead 😌😂 @KingJames https://t.co/k9MiEKZ74j — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 9, 2020

Also Read | NBA Fans Dig Up Talen Horton-Tucker's Old Tweet About LeBron James-Delonte West Rumours

Michael B Jordan hometown to host HBCU Basketball tournament

With an increasing focus on racial injustice in the US, Black celebrities have taken up the challenge of ushering in changes in their respective fields, be it Hollywood, Sports or Politics. After taking on Hollywood, actor Michael B Jordan has pledged his support to a new field: College Basketball. The Black Panther actor has helped launch the 'Hoops Dreams Classic' a basketball tournament geared towards showcasing the talents of students from 'Historically Black Colleges and Universities' or (HBCUs).

Also Read | NBA Season 2019-20 Review: Best Game-changing Moments From The Orlando Bubble

"This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people. As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honoured to be able to present The Hoops Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today" Jordan said in a statement to Forbes.

The event aims to turn into an immersive experience that will include a battle of the bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events, and additional experiences to highlight the HBCU culture according to a Forbes report. WME Sports co-head Jordan Bazant confirmed that while the inaugural event will feature just men’s programs, future events will include both or alternate between Men's and Women's programs. Organizers will also donate some proceeds from the event to HBCU support groups in Newark.

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Changes One Line In Kobe's New Book Because Of Popular 'Mamba Mentality'

The recent rise of the HBCU Basketball culture

20-year old Makur Maker's decision to play at Howard University, a Historically Black University (HBCU), over the more lucrative choices of UCLA, with Kentucky and Memphis, marks a huge cultural shift in Black athletes, who are now preferring HBCU's over more traditional university choices. Maker, who was the No. 18 player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, becomes the highest-ranked basketball prospect since 2007 to commit to an HBCU. The South Sudanese-Australian player took to Twitter to explain his move, writing “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow”.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Signed Extension Because He Didn't Want Fans To Burn His Jersey

Image Credits: AP