Rudy Gobert Declines Jazz's Max Deal, Demands 'supermax' Contract To Stay?

Rudy Gobert, who has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award two years in a row, is probably one of the league's best centres. He averages 11.7 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Now, as the league is entering the 2020-21 season, Gobert is apparently looking for a supermax deal with the Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert max deal declined by Jazz star

As per reports, Jazz offered Gobert a max deal. However, Gobert has declined the deal, and is looking to sign a supermax deal worth over $200 million. Gobert will need to sign the supermax extension by December 21. If not, he will only be eligible for the standard extension with the team. Previously, the team has re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a five-year, $163 million rookie deal extension.

As per NBC Sports, Gobert can earn around $141 million with the minimum extension. With a standard max extension, he can earn $147 million.

- Rudy Gobert asked the Jazz to fulfill the supermax contract he is eligible for(35% of cap)



- Jazz responded with an offer of the normal max(28% of cap)



- Gobert's camp turned that offer down



- Two sides have 5 days to agree on an extension — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 16, 2020

Rudy Gobert extension: Does Jazz icon want to stay with the team?

Rudy Gobert, who is eligible for a supermax extension with Jazz: "My goal is to win a championship here. ... I’m focused on the upcoming season, and I’m excited. About the negotiation talk, that’s why I have an agent, so I can focus on basketball and let him take care of that." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2020

While he is eligible for a supermax, Gobet might settle for a cheaper contract. As per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Gobert is ready to sign a contract which is not a supermax. “I don’t have precise contract figures. I have been told that he did not ask for the full supermax,” MacMahon said while on Brian Windhorst podcast. He added that while people have said he asked for one, MacMohan was told it is not true.

Rudy Gobert contract details

As per Spotrac, Gobert is signed to a four-year $102,000,000 contract with the Jazz. This includes a $25,500,000 salary per annum. At the end of 2020-21 season, he will have earned $97,186,973 with the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert, on what he's been working on: "I think I can be better attacking my man, putting more pressure on the rim …Being able to knock down the midrange is something I’ve been working on for years, and now it’s time to put it to use." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 2, 2020

