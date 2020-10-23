BAR Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

FC Barcelona Basket will square off with Real Madrid Baloncesto in a Week 5 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The BAR vs RM live match is scheduled to begin at Friday night, 12:30 am IST on October 23 from the Palau Blaugrana, Spain. Here is our BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction, BAR vs RM Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

🔥👊 Nuestro último partido de @EuroLeague 🆚 @FCBbasket se disputó el 14/11/2019. Randolph (16 puntos) y @facucampazzo y @gabriel_deck (13 cada uno) fueron los máximos anotadores.

👇 𝗘𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗙𝗨𝗘 👇 pic.twitter.com/aZQoNxezfA — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) October 23, 2020

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Lists Her And Kobe's Tuscan-style Investment Home In Irvine For $2 Million

BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

FC Barcelona Basquet are currently in seventh place in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. They have had a good 2020-2021 season, losing only one of their four completed matches. Barca beat defending champions CSKA Moscow 76-66 to put their first points on the board.

They lost their next match in a close encounter against Zenit Saint Petersburg, going down 70-74. However, the team is now on a winning streak, having won their third game against Valencia Basket 71-66 and their fourth game against Panathinaikos 97-89. Barca may still be missing their star forward, Nikola Mirotic who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Real Madrid Baloncesto have not had the best season so far. After ending last season on a high and finishing in second place in the regular season, Real Madrid have only managed one win the EuroLeague in this campaign. They are now in 15th place on the points table. Real Madrid's only win came against BC Khimki - who are currently at the bottom of the table - by a 94-85 margin.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Advises His Own Daughters Against Dating NBA Players

BAR vs RM predicted starting lineup

FC Barcelona Basquet predicted starting lineup

Leandro Bolmaro (PG), Alex Abrines (SG), Adam Hanga (SF), Rolands Šmits (PF), Brandon Davies (C)

Real Madrid Baloncesto predicted starting lineup

Nicolas Laprovittola (PG) Sergio Llull (SG), Jeffery Taylor (SF), Edy Tavares (PF), Trey Thompkins (C)

BAR vs RM live: Key players

FC Barcelona Basquet - Leandro Bolmaro, Alex Abrines, Adam Hanga

Real Madrid Baloncesto - Sergio Llull, Trey Thompkins, Nicolas Laprovittola

Also Read | Warriors "blown Away" After Meeting Israeli Prospect Deni Avdija For A Workout

BAR vs RM Dream11 team

PG: Leandro Bolmaro, Nicolas Laprovittola

SG: Alex Abrines, Sergio Llull

PF: Rolands Šmits

SF: Adam Hanga

C: Brandon Davies, Trey Thompkins (SP)

BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction

According to our BAR vs RM match prediction, FC Barcelona Basquet will win this match.

Note: The BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction and BAR vs RM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs RM Dream11 team and BAR vs RM top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | SuperSonics Legend Shawn Kemp To Open First Black-owned Marijuana Dispensary In Seattle

Image Credits: Real Madrid Basketball Twitter