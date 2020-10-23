Warriors "blown Away" After Meeting Israeli Prospect Deni Avdija For A Workout

A week ago, there were reports about NBA executives looking at Deni Avdija as a top-three pick at the upcoming NBA Draft. Avdija, 19, started playing for Israeli Premier League's Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2017, making his professional debut when he was only 16. Last year, he started playing in the EuroLeague and is currently the youngest player to win the Israeli League MVP award. Per reports, NBA franchises has been keeping an eye out for Avdija for years, wanting to sign him for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Warriors were blown away by Deni Avdija during their meeting and workout

As per recent reports, the Golden State Warriors are now interested in the 19-year-old Israeli prospect. In a recent article, The Athletic's Ethan Strauss stated that the team was "blown away" after meeting Avdija and meeting him for a workout in Atlanta earlier this week. Per Strauss, Avdija is a "great kid" with an "immense work ethic".

The Warriors are looking into Euroleague prospect Deni Avdija.



Should we bring this young gun to the NBA? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZErRykuwZH — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) October 22, 2020

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and some other members worked out with Avdija on Thursday. Overall, the Israeli star impressed the Golden State, which has the No. 2 overall pick this draft after a terrible 2019-20 season. Strauss emphasised that not only did the workouts go well, but the team was also heavily impressed with Avdija.

Deni Avdija NBA Draft: Deni Avdija to Warriors at No. 2?

As the league has been observing Avdija for years, he could easily be a top-five pick. However, the youngest Israeli League MVP might not get picked over LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards (who the Warriors were interested in) or James Wiseman. Even Strauss emphasised that while Avdija is a promising candidate, the team might not take a risk by picking him. However, they are most likely to keep their pick or even trade down if need be.

Deni Avdija stats and highlights for the 2019-20 season

Till now, though, there have been countless rumours about the Warriors' draft. Golden State has won three titles since 2015 and the Warriors were a dynasty before Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's injury landed them bottom of the Western Conference last season. Known for his versatility, Avdija could be what the team needs to complement Curry, Thompson and even Draymond Green.

When is the 2020 NBA Draft?

The league confirmed November 18 as the final date for the 2020 NBA Draft. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will be held in a virtual setting. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be present at the studio to draw names, though teams are likely to make a virtual appearance. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick.

(Image credits: AP)