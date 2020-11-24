Stephen Curry Brought To TEARS After GSW Teammate Klay Thompson's Season Ending Injury

The Golden State Warriors' preparations for the 2020-21 NBA season were dealt with a telling blow after Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. Thompson had also missed the entirety of last season due to a torn left ACL, and his Achilles tendon injury on Wednesday further delayed his return to the pitch. The 30-year-old has been a key member of the Warriors team that made five consecutive NBA Finals, forming an alliance with Stephen Curry.

Also Read: Montrezl Harrell's Surprise Move To The Lakers 'legitimately Shocked' Clippers Stars

Warriors star Stephen Curry down to tears after Klay Thompson achilles tendon injury

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Monday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was emotional when speaking on Klay Thompson's injury. The 32-year-old said that it was a tragic incident after the 30-year-old had worked his way through rehabilitation from a torn ACL. Curry said that Thompson was the best 2-guard in the league, and the injury was a gut punch and broke down to tears. The six-time NBA All-Star said that at the end of the day, the Warriors will be there through it all as he aims to bring his career back on track.

Also Read: John Wall Reportedly ANGRY After Wizards' Attempted Russell Westbrook Trade

Steph Curry describing how he felt after hearing the injury news about Klay.



Prayers up for Klay's recovery. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/ulhs4E8y3e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2020

Both Curry and Thompson have played together since 2011, and the former believes that his teammate can come back stronger as he hopes for the best. Klay Thomspon missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The 30-year-old was back training with the Warriors before the injury sustained to his right Achilles during a pickup game in Los Angeles, only hours before the NBA draft on Wednesday.

Also Read: NBA Players Set For Big Meeting With Pope Francis To Discuss Work For Social Justice?

MRI scans revealed that the five-time NBA All-Star will miss the entirety of the 2020/21 season. The Warriors subsequently traded in veteran swingman Kelly Oubre, who averaged 18.7 points with the Phoenix Suns last season to fill in Thompson's shoes. Golden State also selected former University of Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick and Arizona point guard Nico Mannion in the second round.

Warriors Roster 2021 has enough quality to deal with Klay Thompson injury: Stephen Curry

Despite Klay Thompson's injury, Stephen Curry has exuded confidence in the Warrior Roster to have a competitive season ahead. The 32-year-old admitted that while it is going to be difficult to play for the first time after more than seven months, the Warriors had done a solid job with their roster. The duo along with new rivals will join an established roster which includes three-time All-Star Draymond Green, 2020 all-NBA rookie team selection Eric Paschall and veteran forward Andrew Wiggins along with Stephen Curry. The six-time All-Star said that it was a refreshing change to be amongst the chasing pack again, and believes that the team are ready to challenge defending champions Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Also Read: NBA Trade News: Baynes' $14.3m Deal With Raptors, Lakers Move McGee, Hand Gasol Deal

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)