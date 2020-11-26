Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Star Undergoes Surgery, Set For Full Recovery

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will make a full recovery from his Achilles injury after undergoing surgery, according to reports. The 30-year-old suffered the season-ending injury during a workout in Los Angeles just hours before the NBA Draft. The injury was a telling blow to the Warriors and Thompson, who had recently recovered from an ACL tear which caused him to miss the 2019-20 season.

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star undergoes surgery to repair Achilles damage

According to ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery to repair the damage sustained to his Achilles. The report states that Dr Richard Ferkel, a well-known specialist on ankle injuries, performed Thompson's surgery in Los Angeles and the 30-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. The five-time All-Star missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State Warriors All-Star G Klay Thompson underwent surgery today to repair his torn Achilles, source tells ESPN. He is expected to make a full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

The Warriors were keen on welcoming him back for the 2020-21 season but will have to wait a full season to see Thompson back in action. The injury is a huge blow for the Warriors, who were an NBA-worst 15-50 last season as they struggled without Thompson and Steph Curry, who also missed four months with a broken hand. Golden State traded in swingman Kelly Oubre, who averaged 18.7 points with the Phoenix Suns last season to fill Thompson's shoes.

Warriors handed Disabled Player Exception after Klay Thompson Achilles injury

The Golden State Warriors have been granted a Disabled Player Exception worth $9.3 million due to the season-ending loss of Klay Thompson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It expires on April 19. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2020

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have been handed a disabled player exception worth $9.3 million for shooting guard Klay Thompson. With the DPE, the Warriors can either sign a free agent to a one-year contract worth up to $9.3 million or trade for a player whose salary is equal to or less than that value and has one year remaining on his contract.

The exception will expire on April 19 and cannot be combined with other assets. Golden State is unlikely to use the exception this season which came in late during free agency, having refrained from spending their $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

(Image Courtesy: Klay Thompson Instagram)