LeBron James Hopes Klay Thompson Is 'cool' After Warriors Star Suffers Right Leg Injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered a major blow even before the NBA camps could begin next month. As per reports, guard Klay Thompson suffered from a right leg injury. While the Warriors are yet to give a final update on Thompson's injury, an Achilles injury is suspected. Fans have been hoping for a minor injury, especially since the star guard missed the entire 2019-20 season following an ACL tear.

LeBron James hopes for a minor Klay Thompson injury

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James reached out to Thompson via Twitter, echoing the worries fans were voicing. "Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!!," James wrote. "Like it's super minor". While the injury could be minor, consecutive leg injuries will benefit neither the Warriors nor Thompson. Thompson has not played since the finals last year and has a long road to recovery, extended by the COVID-19 pandemic and extended 2019-20 season.

"The fear" is that Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/WqjhaCPyfw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2020

The Warriors had a disastrous campaign last season, with both Thompson and Steph Curry sidelined. They found themselves at the bottom of the table with a 15-50 win-loss record, hoping to bounce back with the Splash Brothers and No.2 2020 Draft pick (James Wiseman). Thompson had only started training again, even attending sessions with the Warriors at the 'Dubble'.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 30-year-old hurt his lower right leg while training. Later, The Athletic's Shams Charania stated that the three-time NBA champion was unable to put any weight on his right leg, and will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine how severe the injury is.

Klay Thompson's leg injury looked bad, according to two sources, but neither was ready assume catastrophic. The Warriors have significant decisions to make tonight/this week, so fingers are crossed as they wait. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 18, 2020

However, reports are hinting at a worrisome Achilles injury. As per ESPN's Marc J Spears, a source stated that his injury is "not good". However, nothing can be confirmed till the final test results. His father, Mychal Thompson, was also worried about the injury, which could further delay his return.

Klay Thompson injury history

Thompson, along with Curry, has led the team to multiple championships. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Thompson suffered various small injuries before ultimately tearing his left knee ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The severe injury sidelined for the entire season, only allowing him to practise after a year. However, if Thompson suffers from a serious Achilles injury, the Warriors star might be looking at another couple of months away from the NBA.

(Image credits: Klay Thompson, LeBron James Instagram)