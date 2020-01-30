BCK Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing their next game against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 30 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mytishchi Arena outside of the Russian capital city of Moscow. CSKA is ranked 2nd on the points table with 15 wins and 6 losses.

On the other hand, Khimki is ranked 11th with 9 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BCK vs MOS match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BCK vs MOS Dream11: Preview and injury update

CSKA will play Khimki after enjoying a four-game winning streak. Khimki, on the other hand, lost against Baskonia but beat Real Madrid. Alexey Shved (21.1 ppg) is Khimki's top scorer until now. He is followed by Janis Timma (13.1 ppg) and Devin Booker (11.7 ppg). Mike James (21.1 ppg), Darrun Hilliard (10.6 ppg) and Johannes Voigtmann (7.3 ppg.) are currently leading the points tally for CSKA. No player from either team is listed as questionable or sidelined.

BCK vs MOS Dream11: Squad details

BCK vs MOS Dream11 team squad – Khimki Moscow Region

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans and Dairies Bertans.

BCK vs MOS Dream11 team squad – CSKA Moscow

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

BCK vs MOS Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Mike James (SP)

Shooting Guard: Janis Strelnieks

Small forward: Nikita Kurbanov, Janis Timma

Power forward: Jonas Jerebko, Johannes Voigtmann

Centre: Kyle Hines, Jeremy Evans

Note - The BCK vs MOS Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

