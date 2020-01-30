BCK Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing their next game against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 30 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mytishchi Arena outside of the Russian capital city of Moscow. CSKA is ranked 2nd on the points table with 15 wins and 6 losses.
On the other hand, Khimki is ranked 11th with 9 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BCK vs MOS match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction and squad details.
CSKA will play Khimki after enjoying a four-game winning streak. Khimki, on the other hand, lost against Baskonia but beat Real Madrid. Alexey Shved (21.1 ppg) is Khimki's top scorer until now. He is followed by Janis Timma (13.1 ppg) and Devin Booker (11.7 ppg). Mike James (21.1 ppg), Darrun Hilliard (10.6 ppg) and Johannes Voigtmann (7.3 ppg.) are currently leading the points tally for CSKA. No player from either team is listed as questionable or sidelined.
