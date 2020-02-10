Cleveland Cavaliers Suffer WORST Home Loss In Franchise History On Andre Drummond's Debut

Andre Drummond donned Cleveland Cavaliers colours for the first time on the court at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). The Los Angeles Clippers entered into the game as heavy favourites, with the Clippers taking a 36-16 record into the game. The Andre Drummond debut, therefore, ended sourly for the former Pistons Center as the Cavaliers endured a 133-92 defeat. The 41-point loss was the heaviest home defeat in Cavaliers history.

Also Read | Andre Drummond Blasts Pistons For Betraying His Loyalty In Unceremonious Exit To Cavaliers

Clippers vs Cavaliers highlights: Andre Drummond debut ends in heaviest home defeat in Cavaliers history

Best Original Score pic.twitter.com/6gwJKbzidM — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 10, 2020

Andre Drummond was rather unceremoniously traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers just before the trade deadline day. The former Pistons center blasted the Detroit Pistons organisation on Twitter after the move. While Cavaliers fans gave him a boisterous reception as he took to the court at the Quicken Loans Arena, the Drummond debut did little to thwart the Clippers' charge on the night. Andre Drummond did, however, end up scoring a team-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting with 14 rebounds and three assists to go along with that number.

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Get Four-team Trade Deal Over The Line

With 19 PTS and 12 REB, Dre is rolling with a double-double in his Cavalier debut.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/JdeZ3VJA6E — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 10, 2020

The Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard on the night, racked up a massive 73 points in the first half of the game as the Cavaliers could only muster 50 points in response. Interestingly, it wasn't all bad news on the day of the Drummond debut. Against the Clippers, Andre Drummond hit a career-best two 3-pointers, a feat he failed to achieve in 591 career regular-season games during his eight-year stay with the Detroit Pistons.

Also Read | Warriors Trade Alec Burks And Glenn Robinson III To 76ers For 3 Second-round Picks: Report

The Detroit Pistons opted to trade Andre Drummond in an attempt to kickstart a fresh rebuild on a clean slate. There was a belief among Pistons fans that Andre Drummond was more of a traditional center in a non-traditional setup at the Pistons. His move to the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, represents a significant outlay in finances. The Cavaliers now have a reported $87.3 million on their books this season for Drummond, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson per The Athletic, although, Drummond does have a player option for 2020-2021.

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Round-up: LeBron James Goes All Out With Western Conference Stars