Ben Simmons BROKE Protocols In New York On The 'same' Night As Seth Curry's Positive Test

The NBA have fined the Philadelphia 76ers of $25,000 for not listing Ben Simmons on their injury report. The news comes in after the No.1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft was a late omission with a knee injury leading into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets as the 76ers dealt with the Seth Curry’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Despite the protocols, Simmons reportedly left New York for Philadelphia without the permission of the team.

Ben Simmons breaks protocols despite Seth Curry COVID-19 test

According to reports by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Ben Simmons left New York following the 76ers’ Thursday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. With Seth Curry's COVID-19 test, the 76ers stayed put in New York for another day, but the 24-year-old decided to pack his bags and return to Philadelphia. The report states that Simmons got a driver and went back to Philadelphia without the team’s knowledge, only to return when the 76ers discovered he didn’t stay in New York.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on report Simmons left team in NY & was summoned back: 'That night we were all in disarray. Ben was on his way (with ordered car) & I called him & said he had to come back due to #NBA protocols. ... After that game, it was a lot of different moving parts. — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 12, 2021

The Sixers weren't in mandatory quarantine, but there were no approved restaurants or venues in New York City so the players were to remain in the team hotel. And ahead of their home game against the Nuggets on Saturday, Doc Rivers revealed Simmons had a knee injury that would keep him out although there was no instance of an injury occurring. The 24-year-old also did not travel with the team to Atlanta on Monday and is currently listed as day-to-day.

ICYMI: Sixers’ Joel Embiid (back tightness), Ben Simmons (left knee swelling) and Tony Bradley (right ankle soreness) are listed as probable for tonight’s game vs. #MiamiHeat. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 12, 2021

Heat vs 76ers score: Ben Simmons returns as Philadelphia beat Miami in OT

Ben Simmons is a key part of the 76ers set up and made his return for the home game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The 76ers began the season as the hottest team in the league, compiling a 7-1 record before falling to a three-game losing streak. However, that streak has ended with Simmons' return on the court as the 76ers defeated last season's NBA finalists Miami in over-time in a thrilling contest.

Joel Embiid scored a whopping 45 points, while Danny Green chipped in with 29 as 76ers clinched a deserved 137-134 win. Simmons had a day to forget scoring just five points but got six rebounds and 12 assists against Miami. Before the game, the 24-year-old averaged 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)