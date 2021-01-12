Steve Kerr Once FINED Drake, Steph And Draymond $500 For Being Late On GSW Team Plane

The Golden State Warriors – without Klay Thompson for another season – are currently on a two-game winning streak after their victories against the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors. Steph Curry has recorded his career-high of 62 points, while the team has amped up their defence after Draymond Green returned to the court. While speaking to the media, head coach Steve Kerr has often spoken about the team's ability – and how they have more talent even if they have a bad shooting night.

While speaking to ABC 7's Chris Alvarez, Kerr also revealed how he had once fined Drake. Kerr explained that during an earlier, he has fined Drake, Steph Curry and Draymond Green $500 for being late to board the Warriors team plane. "We had a home game, and we were flying to LA after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren't on the plane," he revealed.

Later, after talking to staff members, it was revealed that both players were still at the arena with Drake. Unbeknownst to Kerr, Curry had decided to use his slots to bring Drake along.

When they arrived, Kerr fined them. While explaining, the three-time NBA champion revealed that he and Draymond had been talking to Drake, which is what delayed their arrival. Drake even added the incident in his song Free Smoke – I took the team plane from Oracle.

Fans on Kerr's Drake, Steph Curry fined story

NBA Western conference rankings

Before the season started, the Warriors revealed that Thompson's Achilles tear would be sidelining him for the entire season. As the team lost back-to-back games, few expected the team to win – even with Curry back on the roster. However, the team has bagged six wins till now. They are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference, ranking below the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. The Los Angeles Lakers are leading with an 8-3 record, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors will face the Indiana Pacers next on Tuesday, 10:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST) at the Chase Center.

