LeBron James, Kevin Durant Discuss Parenting And Basketball In Old Uber Commercial: WATCH

In 2018, when Kevin Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two NBA icons shot and featured in an UNINTERRUPTED X Uber commercial. The video has both players discussing basketball and parenting and also features journalist Cari Champion. While they discuss other things, James is seen advising Durant, also speaking about taking things to the next level.

Also read | LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Paul George lead NBA MVP ladder during current season

LeBron James Uber commercial with Kevin Durant was all about advice and parenting

The video was shot in January in Akron, Ohio – before the Cavaliers and Warriors final regular season. Cari Champion drives, while James lists three destinations he will be taking them too. While the video starts with KD and James speaking about being the best in the league and taking things to the next level, the former starts speaking about James' growth – from a high school kid to a father of three while dominating the NBA.

Durant asks James as to how he becomes a better husband and father every day, while he is not at that point in his life. James retraces the steps back to his childhood, sharing how his experience with his absentee father is what helped him become better. Though he wanted to become a professional player, he also hoped to have kids early – wanting to show his father that his way was wrong. In the end, James reminds Durant that he is still learning.

Also read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both miss game winning shots as Nets lose by 1 point

Fans discuss LeBron and KD commercial after it was reshared on Twitter

People don’t realize these guys came from struggling backgrounds and get unnecessary hate, according to their highschool teachers they belong in the streets, stop hating life too short. — 🦅iconicdays🦅 (@nbagrounds941) January 12, 2021

People don’t realize the work it takes to become a LeBron or kd type player. They don’t respect the process it’s sad — Name (@forsportsargum1) January 12, 2021

This was low key dope doe. Need more players to do the same. Even legends. Lemme get - dirk n kg 😂 — D. Lyte (@funnydlyte) January 12, 2021

Faxx hating on bron so stupid. The only real thing u can hate on him About is him mocking dirk. Bron my favorite player but that was low — rubi rose’s slave (@MarkusWav) January 12, 2021

Because it’s more than sports. At the end of the day we’re all just ppl who need human interaction. KD is learning from a legend and a role model to him on how to take that next step and be good at it — 😈 (@DontBeFazed) January 12, 2021

Also read | LeBron James compares DeVonta Smith to Wayne, Harrison after stunning half-time stats

LeBron James endorsements

One of the richest athletes in the world, James boasts an impressive endorsement portfolio. Along with his Nike deal, James endorses Coca-Cola, Beats By Dre, 2K Sports and Blaze Pizza – whose franchises he owns with his partners in Chicago and Florida. He also has his own production company (SpringHill Entertainment) and media company (Uninterrupted).

Also read | NBA scores: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant rout Celtics, fans hype up Nets duo online

(Image credits: AP)