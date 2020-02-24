Ben Simmons Injury Update: Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight In 76ers Vs Hawks Game?

There's trouble hanging over Philadelphia this week. Expectations were high from the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the game against Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks, especially after that win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers, however, suffered a telling defeat against the Bucks, succumbing 119-98 at the Fiserv Forum this past weekend. The Ben Simmons injury was among the biggest stories coming out of Wisconsin over the weekend. The Ben Simmons injury is likely to leave the two-time All-Star out of action for the Hawks vs 76ers game this week.

Also Read | Ben Simmons injury update: Ben Simmons Is Warriors' Best Option After Trading D'Angelo Russell

After lower back injury on Saturday, Ben Simmons underwent initial evaluation in Philadelphia today and will undergo further testing tomorrow, league sources tell ESPN. He will be out for Monday's game vs. Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons injury update

The Ben Simmons injury all but condemned the Sixers to defeat against the NBA-leading Bucks. The 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year was forced out in the first quarter of the game against Milwaukee Bucks last weekend. The Ben Simmons injury story saw the Sixers center undergo a test on his lower back to determine the extent of his injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' story is bound to go on for a while.

Also Read | Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Lakers Rumoured To Be Open To Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons Trade

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?

The 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' question was asked by Sixers fans even before the game against the Brooklyn Nets. While earlier being listed as a doubt, the two-time All-Star settled the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' question by featuring in the overtime win against the Nets. However, the back soreness from before the Nets game now seems to have come to the fore. For the game against the Atlanta Hawks, the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' story is unlikely to have a positive response.

Also Read | Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Joel Embiid Could Be Traded First By The Philadelphia 76ers Before Simmons

Amid concern, Sixers star Ben Simmons will undergo further testing on his lower back Sunday. https://t.co/LlQXCI8e23 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons return date: When is Ben Simmons coming back?

With the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' story likely to do the rounds for the next couple of games, the onus has now shifted to Ben Simmons' return date. Following the MRI on his back, Sixers fans have been posing the "When is Ben Simmons coming back" question to reporters. However, the only confirmation coming out of the 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' story is that the Sixers center will most certainly miss the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report