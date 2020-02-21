Joel Embiid Could Be Traded First By The Philadelphia 76ers Ahead Of Ben Simmons: Reports

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid has been vocal about his disappointment towards the team and their gameplay. Ben Simmons too, has voiced his frustration about the team and called them 'soft' after their loss against Miami Heat in February. While NBA reports have hinted at both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid being traded by the 76ers, recent reports claim that Embiid could be traded before Ben Simmons.

NBA trade rumours: Joel Embiid could be traded before Ben Simmons by the Philadelphia 76ers

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the 76ers' decision to trade either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons will depend on either player's durability. If the team move Tobias Harris or Al Horford, they might not get good value in return. However, trading Embiid or Simmons will give them a lot more. The 76ers are currently at a 34-21 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference. However, the team has been called soft by various former NBA stars like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal and are not considered an NBA playoffs contender. If the 76ers face an early NBA 2019-20 playoffs exit, the team could look at some major roster changes.

Joel Embiid blames Ben Simmons as 76ers are 5th in NBA standings

Lot of talk at the practice facility today about accountability and so forth. Mostly good stuff.



Here's Joel Embiid on the offensive struggles — doesn't seem that hard to read between the lines: pic.twitter.com/KXHRckuJFH — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 2, 2020

NBA trade rumours: Joel Embiid to join Jimmy Butler at Heat?

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler on Instagram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bnmVDIKfdT — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2020

