Ben Simmons Linked To Trans Model Amani Based On Alleged Proofs Shared Online

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons' personal life has always been discussed among fans. While he was previously dating Kendall Jenner, the NBA player was recently linked to an IG model called Amani. Though the two are not said to be dating, proofs shared by the model show private conversations between Ben Simmons and Amani.

Is the Ben Simmons dating Amani transgender model rumour true?

This week, Ben Simmons was trending on Twitter for apparently being in a relationship with IG model Amani. The model apparently released proofs of being together with the 76ers star, which show various Snapchat messages as well. As per the reports, Amani has been claiming that she has been spending time with Simmons for some time now.

The video shared by the model is of a message sent on snap, where Simmons talks about booking a flight, and calling Amani while he was apparently at The Ritz. Furthermore, the account on IG also linked the model to other celebrities like rapper Lil Baby, Tre Songz and Fabolous.

Amani Instagram proof shared by gossip account

However, people also questioned the authenticity of the proofs. As per one user on Instagram, there is no face in the conversations, which cannot be trusted. These days, as fake social media generators are being widely used, many proofs can also not be trusted. Some comments made were also transphobic, even misgendering the model.

On Twitter, people mostly seemed confused about the situation. "Ben Simmons my goodness," one user wrote, while some simply shared gifs. Another user seemed confused as to why one would brag about such a thing, questioning the authenticity of the proofs. Another user refused to believe the claims made by Amani, adding that sometimes people do anything for clout.

Fans react to Ben Simmons and Amani linkup

Ben Simmons my goodness 😭😭 — Ladarious Walker (@_baseball95) February 4, 2021

Why brag about that lol — . (@purpkenzo) February 4, 2021

“Accused of being involved with a transgender model???” Are you kidding me? This is disgusting and REEKS. Shame on you @game7__ . Absolutely gross. https://t.co/GiPmHIoqdR — TRANS rights 🏳️‍⚧️ (@thelifeof_katew) February 4, 2021

For most of last year, Simmons had been linked to Kendall Jenner, before there were reports of their final break up. There were multiple reports of them being back together, but the couple apparently remained seperated.

(Image credits: Ben Simmons Instagram)