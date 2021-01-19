Rockets Asked 76ers To Give Up Ben Simmons, Maxey And Three Picks For Harden Trade: Report

A few days ago, James Harden was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal involving four deals. While the Nets deal came as a surprise to many, the deal was apparently discussed months ago. However, with Brooklyn, the 2018 NBA MVP had also listed the Philadelphia 76ers as a possible location.

76ers trade rumours: Did the Rockets demand Ben Simmons trade for James Harden?

The Rockets asked for Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, and 3 future 1st-round picks from the 76ers for James Harden, reports @KevinOConnorNBA.



Should the 76ers have made the trade? — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2021

As per recent reports, the Rockets' high asking price for Harden was the reasons a trade was not finalised. The Rockets apparently asked for Ben Simmons, along with Tyrese Maxey and three future first-round picks. However, many believe the 76ers have missed out on Harden.

While Harden could have been what they needed, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer stated that the Rockets' price was "undeniably high". However, just like the Nets' trade, the 76ers were an equally likely destination.

Other reports add that the 76ers believed that they had the Harden trade. Daryl Morey – though denied any chances of Simmons being traded – was apparently pushing to reunite with Harden at Philadelphia. More reports also indicated that the Rockets did not contact the 76ers back as the blockbuster deal was finalised.

Hearing Ben Simmons was pretty ecstatic to not be traded from the Sixers to Houston for James Harden and believes his team is capable of bringing a title to Philadelphia. Doc Rivers is also a huge fan of Simmons and believes the best is yet to come with two-time NBA All-Star. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 13, 2021

James Harden trade to Nets

FULL TRADE DETAILS, per @ShamsCharania



Nets get:

◻️ James Harden



Rockets get:

◻️ Oladipo

◻️ Exum

◻️ Kurucs

◻️ 3 BKN first-rounders

◻️ 1 MIL first

◻️ 4 BKN 1st-round swaps



Pacers get:

◻️ Caris LeVert

◻️ 2nd-rounder



Cavs get:

◻️ Jarrett Allen

◻️ Taurean Prince pic.twitter.com/esGgmHULmI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

While Harden's trade to the Nets moved a lot of players around, it seems to have worked out for the Nets. Currently, on a two-game winning streak, the 2018 NBA MVP created history during his Nets debut vs the Orlando Magic with a 30-point triple-double. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden dropped 34 points.

Ben Simmons shooting and stats

Ben Simmons recorded his 30th career triple-double tonight. He is the 3rd fastest player (228 games) to reach 30 triple-doubles in NBA history, behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190 games). pic.twitter.com/JTltLnElMK — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 15, 2021

As per a recent report on Simmons, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive spoke about him not improving over the years. Simmons, according to the source, is holding the team back. This season, Simmons is averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 20% from the three-point range.

