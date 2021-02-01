NBA Trade Rumors: Will JJ Redick Join KD And Irving In Brooklyn Or Return To 76ers?

As the 2020-21 season progresses, trade rumours about multiple players have been reported. However, with multiple teams involved, only speculations are being made. Early in January, the Houston Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade. However, the Nets are not yet done. As per recent reports, New Orleans Pelicans star JJ Redick could soon move to Brooklyn to play alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden.

NBA trade rumors: Is a JJ Redick Nets trade is on the cards?

"JJ Redick, whose family resides in Brooklyn, is believed to have a strong preference to return to the northeast area."



Last week, reports spoke about the Pelicans and how the team wanted to rebuild around their two stars – Zion Williamson and Brandom Ingram. If that was to happen, it would open opportunities for a possible Lonzo Ball or JJ Redick trade. Though reports state that the team is considering offers, The Athletic's Shams Charania spoke about them wanting to trade Redic only to the Atlantic Division – the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers or even the Boston Celtics.

JJ Redick Sixers trade possible?

While the team will look for needed assets like some picks, Redick apparently wants to play closer to his family – who are located in Brooklyn. Earlier, the 26-year-old star has played with the 76ers for two years, where he commuted to and from Brooklyn. While a similar situation is preferred, playing with the Nets might be what Redick would most benefit from.

The news also had fans discussing on social media, wondering how many players did the Nets need to complete their 'championship roster'. They already have their big three, and will only benefit from a scorer like Redick. The 76ers too, could use someone to play alongside Joel Embiid.

With the New Orleans Pelicans, the role he had has shifted to the younger team the franchise wants to perfect. With guards like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr, Redick is playing only 20 minutes per game. This season, he is also averaging a career-low 29.8% from the three-point range and could maybe benefit by playing with a team that requires a veteran like him.

Additionally, Redick has also missed games this season – not playing due to the coach's decision. With a team aiming for the title, Redick's experience and three-point shooting could only help more. Despite his numbers this season, the guard has a career average of 41.4% from the deep.

JJ Redick contract details

Currently, Redick is on a $26,500,000, two-year contract with the Pelicans, with an average salary of $13,250,000. He made most with the 76ers, who paid him $35,250,000 for two seasons.

