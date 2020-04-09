How LeBron James Once Turned A McDonald's Commercial Set Into A Gym

While NBA stars have been using creative ways to work out during the NBA suspension, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been known for working out constantly and following a rigorous workout routine. As per Luol Deng's story of LeBron James turning a McDonald's commercial set into his gym, the two-time MVP will have few problems adapting to the creative quarantine workout routines.

LeBron James training: Here's how a McDonald's commercial set turned into a LeBron James gym

During his Instagram Live, Deng recalled a story of James training in a trailer while they were on a McDonald's commercial set. Deng revealed that he was bored, while James set up a whole gym with dumbbells and bands while he worked on his body. After that day, Deng realised that LeBron James works smart instead of working hard, which makes a whole difference.

Deng said that he would wake up and work out, but James utilized every opportunity to make himself better. Deng added that the way James works makes all the difference between a 10-to-15 NBA All-Star and two-time NBA All-Star. Deng played 16 seasons in the NBA and is a two-time All-Star. James, on the other hand, is playing in his 17th NBA season and has been an All-Star in every season since 2005.

LeBron James training routine during the NBA suspension

LeBron says he’s been going to the homes of some friends who have basketball courts that have been “wiped down.” He’s had solitary workouts, and even some with his son, Bronny, but hasn’t worked out with teammates.



He’s been working out four or five days a week. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) April 8, 2020

In a conference call, LeBron James said he has been training four or five times a day and is shooting on his outdoor court with his kids. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 8, 2020

As per reports in the NBA news circle, James has been working out four to five times daily and even practises with his son Bronny. While he has not trained with any of the Lakers during quarantine, James is reportedly visiting friends who have courts that have been wiped down for him to practise. As per The Athletic, James and the Lakers are using the app Zoom to workout. The Lakers star has also donated for COVID-19 relief, helping feed more than 1,000 people in his hometown Akron, Ohio.