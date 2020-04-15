LeBron James Best NBA Player In History, Even Better Than Michael Jordan: Bill Laimbeer

Former Detroit Pistons player Bill Laimbeer believes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the greatest of all time over NBA legend Michael Jordan. Laimbeer, who played for the Detroit Pistons for most of his NBA career, competed against the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s before the team went on to win three back-to-back championships in the 1990s. As Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance will soon be releasing, old rivals like Bill Laimbeer have been making media appearances talk about the NBA legend and his legacy.

Bill Laimbeer chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan

"I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game."



LeBron vs Jordan: LeBron James is the best player who ever played the game, says Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer, who currently coaches the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). According to the former Pistons player, he does not see the debate regarding LeBron James being the best player in NBA history. According to Laimbeer, James' athleticism and gameplay have made him the NBA's greatest player.

LeBron vs Jordan: Is LeBron James a better team player?

While talking about James, Laimbeer added that Michael Jordan and the Bulls were easy to beat earlier as they were a 'one-man show' before Jordan started relying on his teammates. For that reason, Bill Laimbeer believes LeBron James is a better player. He believes that James has always been a team player since his debut, while Jordan had to learn how to involve his teammates to win the game. Though he does know that Jordan has three NBA titles as compared to Jordan's six, he thinks James would have done what he is doing in any generation.

Laimbeer, who started playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, moved on to the Pistons in 1982 before retiring with them in 1994. Laimbeer has a career average of 12.9 points per game and is the Pistons' all-time leader in career rebounds. Currently, he coaches the Aces, though he has won three WNBA titles with the Detroit Shock.

