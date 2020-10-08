Black Mamba Jerseys Approved: Vanessa Bryant Elated To See Lakers In Kobe Bryant Jerseys

A few days after it was announced that the LA Lakers will wear the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has taken to Instagram to express her excitement about the same. The Lakers were earlier scheduled to wear the iconic Black Mamba jerseys in Game 7, but with the team just one win away from becoming champions, they have decided to wear the special Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba jerseys for the potential series-clinching Game 5.

Black Mamba Lakers uniform to be worn in Lakers vs Heat Game 5

The jerseys were also worn by the LA Lakers during Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, with the game ending in a 124-114 win over the Heat. Overall, the LA Lakers have a 4-0 record in the playoffs when wearing the Black Mamba jerseys. The Black Mamba jerseys were first introduced during the 2018 season, featuring a black jersey with a gold trim. After the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier this year, the Black Mamba jerseys have been worn as a way to honour the memory of the franchise icon.

Lakers vs Heat Game 5 to feature a switch in jerseys

While the LA Lakers were originally supposed to wear the jerseys in Game 2 and 7, they have decided to wear the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5. With the team leading the 2020 NBA Finals 3-1, they are a solitary win away from winning their record-equalling 17th NBA championship. The team wouldn’t get a chance to wear the jersey in Game 6 if the opportunity arises, with Heat being in black in that game. Till now, apart from wearing the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 2, the Lakers have worn their gold jerseys in Games 1 and 4 and white in Game 3.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram approves jersey choice for Lakers vs Heat Game 5

After the decision to switch jerseys for Lakers vs Heat Game 5 made its way online, Kobe Bryant’s wife took to Instagram to react to the news as well. Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of the LA Lakers in the Black Mamba jerseys. Along with the picture, the 38-year-old wrote that ‘Mamba and Mambacita’ approve of the jersey choice, as she expressed her excitement for Lakers vs Heat Game 5.

How to watch Lakers vs Heat Game 5?

The Lakers vs Heat Game 5 will begin on Saturday, October 10 for Indian viewers. Fans will be able to watch the game from 6:30 am IST. Fans who wish to catch the Lakers NBA finals journey can do so by watching it on Sony Six. The live stream of the game will be available on SonyLIV.

