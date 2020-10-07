LeBron James Honours Kobe Bryant With 'More Than Ever With Love' Shirt Ahead Of Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers have essentially dedicated their 2019-20 season to the late Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in January 2020 after being involved in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Since then, the Lakers have repeatedly honoured their former player during the course of the current season.

Lakers' tribute for their late legend continued during the NBA Finals after they donned Black Mamba jerseys during Game 2 of the series against Miami Heat. The Lakers picked up a 124-114 win in Game 2, extending their lead in the series to 2-0. Bryant also seems to bring luck to his former side as the Lakers have won every single game in the postseason (4-0) when they donned the Black Mamba jerseys.

Speaking to reporters after Game 2, LeBron James said, “It’s always special to be able to represent someone who meant so much." LeBron notched a triple-double of 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in that game.

LeBron James' Kobe Bryant t-shirt

Ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James paid yet another tribute to the Black Mamba. LeBron James donned a t-shirt that featured a picture of Kobe Bryant along with the inscription: "More Than Ever With Love: 1978-2020."

Mamba Mentality pic.twitter.com/W4q81oY7k7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2020

LeBron went on to star for his side, helping them win Game 4, 102-96. LeBron scored 28 points and added 12 rebounds and eight assists, in what was yet another dominant show from the three-time NBA champion. Anthony Davis scored 22 points, adding another nine rebounds and four assists.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler led the scoring charts with 22 points on the board. The 31-year-old added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Tyler Herro scored 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo returned from his injury to score 15 points on Tuesday.

After dropping Game 3 to Miami, Lakers did well to bounce back in the series, ending the night with a solid 3-1 lead. LeBron and co. are now in the driving seat to win their first NBA title since 2010 - when Kobe Bryant led the franchise to their 16th NBA championship. The Lakers are favourites to wrap up the series on Friday, October 9, when the two sides will meet again for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

(Image Credits: LA Lakers Twitter)