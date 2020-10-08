Lakers To Don Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba Jerseys During Game 5 Of NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers are set to call upon the late Kobe Bryant as they look to wrap up the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday and claim their record-equalling 17th NBA title. With a potential title clincher on Friday, the Lakers will be wearing their Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers confirmed the same via a social media post on Wednesday.

Lakers Game 5 uniform to be Black Mamba jersey

The Lakers plan to don the jersey only twice during the NBA Finals. They wore the outfit during Game 2 of the series - which they won 124-114 - and potentially Game 7 of the series. With the Lakers entering Game 5 with a 3-1 lead, the team decided to wear the Black Mamba jersey on Friday, which could serve as the perfect tribute to the NBA legend.

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, passed away earlier this year in a tragic helicopter crash. The Black Mamba jersey, which the team wears to honour their legend, has coincidentally served as a lucky charm for the players in the postseason. The Lakers are yet to drop a game in the playoffs wearing the Black Mamba jersey (4-0).

Since his death in January 2020, the season has essentially become the Lakers' tribute to the 41-year-old. The motivation for LeBron James and co is at an all-time high to bring the NBA title back to Los Angeles for the first time since Kobe did it in 2010. The Black Mamba jersey is not the only way the Lakers have paid homage to one of their best players in history. They have worn a patch with his "KB" initials on their jerseys ever since he tragically passed away in January.

Additionally, players have repeatedly honoured him in their little ways. Ahead of Game 4, LeBron James wore a shirt featuring a picturing of Kobe Bryant with the inscription: "More Than Ever With Love: 1978-2020." LeBron went on to drop 28 points as he led his team to a dominant 102-96 win on Tuesday. The 35-year-old added another 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Mamba Mentality pic.twitter.com/W4q81oY7k7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2020

Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday, October 9 (Saturday, October 10, 6:30 am IST).

(Image Credits: NBA Twitter)