Blake Griffin Contract Details: PF Signs With Nets Days After Agreeing Buyout With Detroit

The Brooklyn Nets have added yet another All-Star to their loaded roster agreeing on a deal to add Blake Griffin to their roster. The six-time All-Star reunites with former Los Angeles Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan looking to aid the Nets' push for the NBA championship. The Nets are using one of their veteran minimum-contract slots to sign the 31-year-old according to reports. Here's the Blake Griffin contract details:

Blake Griffin to Nets: Former All-star moves to Brooklyn after agreeing buyout with Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets were earmarked as favourites to sign Balek Griffin after he agreed on a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. According to ESPN, Griffin had interest from most of the NBA's top playoff contenders and cleared waivers on Sunday night after agreeing to a buyout on the remaining $56.5 million left on his contract with the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The 31-year-old informed the Nets general manager, Sean Marks of his decision to join Brooklyn's championship chase on Sunday evening, after much speculation.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

The Nets have solidified itself as a championship contender with the addition of James Harden to a roster that includes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The franchise views their latest addition as a small-ball center alternative off its bench. He now leans heavily on the 3-point shot and his ability to make plays for others.

The 31-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games for Detroit this season. Griffin has career averages of 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 642 games.

Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. https://t.co/5uMTu0Nfgv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Griffin is still a reliable piece that could bolster the Nets' lack of depth as a focal point of their second unit. He spent his first seven-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers and parts of the last four campaigns with Detroit. The Pistons has entered a full-fledged rebuild under the first-year general manager Troy Weaver and the opportunity to play the franchise's younger players has taken precedent for the franchise.

Blake Griffin contract: Blake Griffin salary

With Brooklyn heading into luxury tax next season, the most they could offer Griffin as a free agent is the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception, according to reporting by ESPN's Bobby Marks. However, the former Clippers star will earn $29.8 million from Detroit next year and has $255 million in career earnings. Griffin had joined the Pistons after being traded less than a season into a five-year, $171 million max deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, arriving in Detroit in late-January 2018. But injuries have blighted his performances after a stellar 2018/19 season.

