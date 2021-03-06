Michelle Obama Praises Dwyane Wade's Daughter For Embracing Truth In Heartwarming Video

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the teenage daughter of Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade. The duo had a heartwarming conversation and discussed Obama's recently released adaptation for young readers of her No. 1 best-selling memoir, "Becoming". The 57-year-old also gave some incredible life tips to the 13-year-old, who identifies as transgender.

Zaya Wade gender: Dwyane Wade daughter Zaya praised by Michelle Obama for 'embracing the truth'

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya and cultural icon Michelle Obama stole the show as the two got together for an online interaction on Thursday. The two shared their advice for navigating different versions of yourself, stepping outside of your comfort zone and embracing the new. Zaya said that she was excited to meet her idol before asking the former first lady advice for "teens wanting to be themselves and thrive". The 57-year-old said, "I want young people to practice embracing the new, because I don't want them to ever feel stuck in their lives and I think that you are the kind of individual that will never feel stuck".

Michelle Obama said that she was proud of Zaya for "embracing her truth". The former first lady said, "I am just so proud of you, you know being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth, right?". Zaya told Obama, "We all think we that we thrive with people who are just like us," Zaya said. "Getting a different perspective from someone else who isn't like you really helps. And that definitely helped me in becoming me and defining my truth".

Wade had come out as a transgender when she was 12. Her father and NBA legend Dwyane Wade revealed his daughter's announcement during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last February, detailing the support he and wife Gabrielle Union gave Zaya when she said she wanted to be referred to using female pronouns. Union had in April last year revealed that their family received a mix of support and “hate” after her husband made the announcement.

Michelle Obama released the new young readers' edition of her multimillion-selling memoir to target an audience aged above 10. The revised memoir includes a new introduction from Obama stating that although it is intended for a younger audience the new version will not be "sugarcoated". In an Instagram post, the former first lady said that she hopes the adaptation of her book will be a conversation starter for young readers.

(Image Courtesy: Zaya Wade Instagram)