NBA All-Star Game 2021: Mike Conley Announced As Devin Booker's Injury Replacement

Devin Booker won't be participating in his second straight All-Star game. As per NBA's announcement, the Phoenix Suns star (also chosen as a replacement earlier), will have to sit out the NBA All-Star Game due to a left knee sprain. However, to replace him, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been chosen.

NBA All-Star weekend: Conley will play in Atlanta after Devin Booker injury

The announcement was made on Friday (Saturday IST), making it three Jazz players for the game on Sunday (Monday IST). Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the other two.

Mike Conley stats

The 33-year-old has been integral in the team's league-leading record this year, averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29 games. Conley has a forgettable 2019-20 season, playing 47 games while averaging 14.4 points.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker has been replaced by Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Conley will also participate in the 3-point contest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2021

In addition to the NBA All-Star Game, Conley will also play in Booker's place in the three-point contest scheduled before the game.

The decision to select Conley was made by the NBA commissioner Adam Silver after the Devin Booker injury. As per the rules set by the league, the commissioner can only opt for a player from the same conference.

Players and fans were excited for Conley's All-Star game, the first in his 14-year NBA career. People took to social media to congratulate him, excited to see him play at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Gobert and Mitchell were among those who tweeted about the same, excited to have a third Jazz star play. Conley will play for Team Durant, who have also selected Mitchell.

After the NBA All-Star Draft took place on Thursday (Friday IST), captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant were called out for choosing them last. Reportedly the first Jazz teammates to make back-to-back All-Star teams since John Stockton and Karl Malone (1989 to 1997), fans had expected them to be chosen earlier. The team also entered the All-Star break with their league-leading record, a first in NBA history for the franchise.

Booker will miss the All-Star Game due to a left knee sprain. He was named as a replacement for Lakers‘ Anthony Davis. https://t.co/S7zuocbogR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2021

Devin Booker, averaging 24.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, was chosen as Anthony Davis' replacement. Fans have voiced their disappointment over Booker's injury, being previously excited to see him play but will have to wait till next year to see him play at the marquee NBA event.

(Image credits: Mike Conley Instagram)