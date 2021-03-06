Blake Griffin Gives Up $13.3M In Buyout With Pistons; Nets Remain Favourites To Sign Him

Last month, the Detroit Pistons pulled Blake Griffin out of their lineup while trying to decide on his future with the team. Now, the team and the veteran forward have agreed to a contract buyout. While multiple teams seem to be interested, the Brooklyn Nets are said to be favourites among those in line to sign Griffin for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

What is Blake Griffin buyout cost?

Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

On Friday (Saturday IST), the six-time NBA All-S]tar agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons – who are currently ranked 15th in the Western Conference. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Griffin gave $13.3 million for his buyout, and will clear waivers on Sunday. He had $75 million remaining on his deal with the team for this season and the next one.

As per reports, finding a trade for Griffin, had been difficult for the team. He was owed $36.6 million this year, and $39 million for the next one. Eventually, according to Excel Sports' Sam Goldfeder, the team and Griffin's agent decided to reduce his remaining salary – which granted the 2009 Draft Round 1 No. 1 pick free agency. Griffin has been out of the team's roster since February 15.

"I thank the Pistons organization for working together on an outcome that benefits all involved and I wish the franchise success in the future,'' Griffin said in a statement. Team owner Gores also spoke about the decision, explaining that Griffin has been a great representative for their team and Detroit city.

"His work ethic and his approach to the game contributed a lot to our culture," Gores said in the statement. "He has been a consummate pro and we wish him continued success. I'm grateful for everything he did for our team and for our community".

What all are the possible Blake Griffin landing spots?

As of now, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are the teams who have been linked to Griffin. As per reports, the 31-year-old will talk with the teams interested before making his final decision. As mentioned above, the Nets are apparently more likely to sign Griffin.

NBA trade rumors: Blake Griffin to Nets? Would it help the title contenders?

Averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists, the Pistons needed to part with Griffin to start their rebuilding. Griffin's career and game have been plagued with injuries. He has been in Detroit since 2018, traded after a year of his five-year, $171 million max deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While some experts have their doubts about a Nets-Griffin deal, the team needs frontline support after losing Jarrett Allen. Not the player he once was, Griffin still posses versatility, also being able to play small-ball centre.

