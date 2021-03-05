LeBron James Hypes Up Space Jam With New Teaser Photos: 'Y'all Not Ready For This'

LeBron James has shared new teasers for the upcoming Space Jam 2 with fans. These are Space Jam 2 first look images, features James and the Tune squad. Earlier, a short video teaser had been shared by the Los Angeles Lakers icon, hyping up the sequel for the iconic 1996 Michael Jordan's Space Jam.

Also read | LeBron James hairline jokes resurface again online after Space Jam 2 sneak peak releases

LeBron James shares Space Jam 2 teaser photos on social media

The first photo shared is an Entertainment Weekly magazine cover, featuring James in the middle as the Tune Squad (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Tasmanian Devil and Lola Bunny). Another photo is at the Akron Public Schools, where an enlarged image is placed as children pose around it. The other two images appear to be stills from the film. In one, James is seen mid-shot, probably about to dunk a charged basketball. The last image features James looking to his side, an angry-looking Tweety glaring as he flies at his side.

"Y’ALL NOT READY FOR THIS SQUAD," James wrote on his Twitter, even adding bunny, carrot and crown emojis.

Also read | Space Jam 2 release date, cast, trailer details and leaks about the upcoming movie

Fans react to Space Jam 2 images photo

Damn u failed so hard LMfao — Jaden (@Jaden12377566) March 4, 2021

I’m not ready for you KING JAMES 😩😩😩 — LeGoat James Fan 🐐 (@LeBronHours) March 4, 2021

It ain’t even out yet+ratioooo — Terry GOATLaurin (@TerrysGOAT) March 4, 2021

I cant waiy for the movie — Caiden Jenkins (@CaidenJenkins5) March 4, 2021

Way better than JorPlumbers SpaceJam‼️💯 — Michael Fraudan (@JorOverrated) March 4, 2021

These photos come after James last dropped the video teaser in January. The teaser – which lasts for seconds – features James and Bugs Bunny. The next shot is of a sparkly beam both stare at. This even drew attention to James' hairline, as people wondered how James' hair in the movie was edited.

As of now, the movie is set to release in the USA on July 16, 2021. However, the release date is subject to change.

Also read | LeBron James hairline in Space Jam 2 gets scrutinized by well-known American hair expert

Apart from LeBron James as the lead, the movie will feature Don Cheadle as the villain which James will fight. Sonequa Martin-Green will play Savannah James, while Ceyair J. Wright will play James' son. Earlier, there were also rumours about Bronny James actually playing a part in the movie. WNBA players like Diana Taurasi, Nicole Kornet and Nneka Oqwumike will also be a part of the movie.

Also read | LeBron James shares 'excitement' for 'Space Jam' with snippet, gives away details

(Image credits: LeBron James Twitter)