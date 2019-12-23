Lakers Trade Rumours: Bogdan Bogdanovic Could Fit Perfectly In Lakers Roster

According to various NBA reports, Los Angeles Lakers will need to acquire a long-distance shooter. Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic could be a perfect fit for the Lakers. The Lakers have now lost three games in a row, the last one without LeBron James. Though Anthony Davis and James are effectively leading the Lakers, Bogdanovic’s addition could increase the Lakers’ chances to reach the NBA Finals.

Lakers Trade Rumours: Are the LA Lakers going to target Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic for the NBA trade?

Bogdanovic is currently shooting 40.1% from beyond while scoring 14.6 points per game. According to reports, Bogdanovic could be another reliable shooter for the team. He could play as a shooting guard or small forward. Lakers could trade Kyle Kuzma for Bogdanovic. Reports suggest that Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a better fit with the team and players rather than Kyle Kuzma. However, trading Kuzma to the Sacramento Kings will also have risks. The young player is one of the Lakers’ best scorer and a fan favourite, which will make it difficult for the team to trade him.

The idea behind the trade will be to make sure that the Lakers bench will have some consistency. They only scored 4 points against the Bucks on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Bogdanovic signed a three year $27 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

