Lakers Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala And Jamal Crawford On Lakers' Radar

Andre Iguodala is stuck between Memphis (read: a rock) and a hard place this season. The 2012 NBA All-Star is technically contracted with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. However, Iguodala and the Grizzlies reportedly have an agreement between themselves. As per this unofficial agreement, Andre Iguodala will not play for the Grizzlies while the Grizzlies wait for him to be traded or bought out.

Lakers trade rumours: Andre Iguodala pushing for Lakers move?

The former Golden State Warriors shooting guard has ambitions to play for a title contender this season. As such, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets have quietly waited in the wings for the Grizzlies to relent and buy Iguodala out. For their part, the Grizzlies are unwilling to buy Andre Iguodala out for the simple reason that they know the likes of the Clippers, the Lakers and the Rockets are interested in their shooting guard.

🗣️Jamal Crawford could help an NBA team.

(A number of them actually) pic.twitter.com/PC1tsUCsLr — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 21, 2019

Buying Iguodala out of his contract could see the NBA contenders part with a sizeable sum with regards to a salary. This puts the Lakers in a similar situation as Andre Iguodala. A number of the contracts the Lakers have handed out this season puts them in a precarious spot, which means that a move to buy out Iguodala will not prove to be financially viable for the Lakers.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford drawing Lakers attention

Jamal Crawford, on the other hand, has remained an unsigned free agent since his stint with the Phoenix Suns ended last season. At 39, Jamal Crawford may not have too many years left in him, but if the Lakers are looking for a financially viable move for a scoring point guard, Jamal Crawford remains their best bet. Crawford is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner who averaged 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per game last season. He also scored 50 points in one game for the Phoenix Suns in the same campaign. The Lakers do have a spot available on their 15-man roster and a move for Jamal Crawford will make sense for both parties involved.

