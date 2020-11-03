BOM Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Live

Quick links:
Boulogne Metropolitans 92 will square off against Unicaja in the Eurocup at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here is our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction, BOM vs MAL Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
Boulogne Metropolitans 92 are second in their domestic league while Unicaja are 6th in the Liga ACB with both the teams in a good position in the EuroCup. Boulogne Metropolitans 92 sit second even in the Eurocup, while Unicaja are top of Group B. Unicaja have won four of their last five while Boulogne Metropolitans 92 have won three of their last five games.
Boulogne Metropolitans 92
Unicaja
Point Guard: Brandon Brown (SP)
Shooting Guard: Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela
Small Forward: Francis Alonso, Anthony Brown
Power Forward: Deon Thompson, Tomer Ginat
Centre: Ruben Guerrero
Boulogne Metropolitans 92: Brandon Brown
Unicaja: Axel Bouteille
As per our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction is a Boulogne Metropolitans 92 win.
