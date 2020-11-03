BOM Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Live

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 will square off against Unicaja in the Eurocup at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here is our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction, BOM vs MAL Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, France

Date: Tuesday, November 3

Time: 1:15 AM IST

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 are second in their domestic league while Unicaja are 6th in the Liga ACB with both the teams in a good position in the EuroCup. Boulogne Metropolitans 92 sit second even in the Eurocup, while Unicaja are top of Group B. Unicaja have won four of their last five while Boulogne Metropolitans 92 have won three of their last five games.

Also Read | Warriors' City Edition Jersey Honours Their 'We Believe' And Oakland Eras

BOM vs MAL Dream 11 prediction: Squad List

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

Brown, Brandon Konate, Lahaou Michineau, David Roos, Maxim Sako, Neal Pinault, Bastien Brown, Anthony Chikoko, Vitalis Gray, Rob Ginat, Tomer Marei, Assem Halilović, Miralem

Unicaja

Abromaitis, Tim Alonso, Francis Bouteille, Axel Brizuela, Darío Díaz, Alberto Nzosa, Yannick Gerun, Volodymyr Guerrero, Rubén Mekel, Gal Milosavljević, Dragan Suárez, Carlos Thompson, Deon Waczyński, Adam

Also Read | 'LeBron James Sucks' Chants Break Out During Donald Trump's Crucial Rally In Pennsylvania

BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction: BOM vs MAL probable playing 5

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

Tomer Giant Lahaou Konate Anthony Brown Brandon Brown Vitalis Chikoko

Unicaja

Alberto Diaz Axel Bouteille Dario Brizuela Alonso Faure Adam Waczyński

Also Read | Joe Biden's Victory Will Be "trifecta" For Legend Magic Johnson After Lakers, Dodgers Wins

BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction: BOM vs MAL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Brandon Brown (SP)

Shooting Guard: Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela

Small Forward: Francis Alonso, Anthony Brown

Power Forward: Deon Thompson, Tomer Ginat

Centre: Ruben Guerrero

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Boulogne Metropolitans 92: Brandon Brown

Unicaja: Axel Bouteille

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction

As per our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction is a Boulogne Metropolitans 92 win.

Also Read | Ionescu Has Minor Surgery On Ankle To Remove Scar Tissue

Note: The BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and BOM vs MAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOM vs MAL Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Canva