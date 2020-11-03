Last Updated:

BOM Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Live

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 will square off against Unicaja in the Eurocup at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan. Here is our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction.

bom vs mal dream11 prediction

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 will square off against Unicaja in the Eurocup at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here is our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction, BOM vs MAL Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Venue: Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, France
  • Date: Tuesday, November 3
  • Time: 1:15 AM IST

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 are second in their domestic league while Unicaja are 6th in the Liga ACB with both the teams in a good position in the EuroCup. Boulogne Metropolitans 92 sit second even in the Eurocup, while Unicaja are top of Group B. Unicaja have won four of their last five while Boulogne Metropolitans 92 have won three of their last five games. 

BOM vs MAL Dream 11 prediction: Squad List 

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

  1. Brown, Brandon
  2. Konate, Lahaou
  3. Michineau, David          
  4. Roos, Maxim
  5. Sako, Neal
  6. Pinault, Bastien
  7. Brown, Anthony
  8. Chikoko, Vitalis
  9. Gray, Rob
  10. Ginat, Tomer
  11. Marei, Assem
  12. Halilović, Miralem

Unicaja

  1. Abromaitis, Tim
  2. Alonso, Francis Bouteille, Axel
  3. Brizuela, Darío
  4. Díaz, Alberto
  5. Nzosa, Yannick
  6. Gerun, Volodymyr
  7. Guerrero, Rubén
  8. Mekel, Gal
  9. Milosavljević, Dragan
  10. Suárez, Carlos
  11. Thompson, Deon
  12. Waczyński, Adam

BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction: BOM vs MAL probable playing 5

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 

  1. Tomer Giant
  2. Lahaou Konate
  3. Anthony Brown
  4. Brandon Brown
  5. Vitalis Chikoko

Unicaja

  1. Alberto Diaz
  2. Axel Bouteille
  3. Dario Brizuela
  4. Alonso Faure
  5. Adam Waczyński

BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction: BOM vs MAL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Brandon Brown (SP)

Shooting Guard: Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela

Small Forward: Francis Alonso, Anthony Brown

Power Forward: Deon Thompson, Tomer Ginat

Centre: Ruben Guerrero

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and top picks 

Boulogne Metropolitans 92: Brandon Brown

Unicaja: Axel Bouteille

BOM vs MAL live: BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction

As per our BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction is a Boulogne Metropolitans 92 win. 

Note: The BOM vs MAL Dream11 prediction and BOM vs MAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOM vs MAL Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

