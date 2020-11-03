Joe Biden's Victory Will Be "trifecta" For Legend Magic Johnson After Lakers, Dodgers Wins

With the US election right around the corner, US athletes have taken to social media to campaign for the candidate they support. League have even appealed people to vote, encouraging them to cast early votes. NBA icon Magic Johnson is among those supporting Joe Biden and even campaigned for him in Michigan ahead of the elections.

Magic Johnson hopes for a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory

This year my @Dodgers won, the @Lakers won, and hopefully tomorrow, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris win! It will be an incredible trifecta for me!😀😀😀 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 3, 2020

In his recent tweet, Johnson wrote about how Dodgers and Lakers both won this year. As a result, if Biden and Kamala Harris win, it will be like an "incredible trifecta" for him. Johnson currently owns a stake in the Dodgers, who won the 2020 World Series title for the first time since 1988. On the other hand, Johnson played for the Lakers while in the NBA, winning five titles during his career.

Coincidentally, Johnson was a part of the 1988 Lakers team, which also won the title the same year as Dodgers. The Lakers also won their 17th NBA title, their first since 2010.

Tonight, everyone tune in to Democratic nominee Joe Biden's town hall on ABC at 5pm PST/8pm EST! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 15, 2020

Go to @WhenWeAllVote and join the movement by learning how to get registered and how to make YOUR voting plan! pic.twitter.com/f0Hfx6bp53 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 16, 2020

Everyone must check to make sure your registration is current! I checked mine and realized I had been removed from the voter rolls with no explanation, even though I voted in the primaries. Luckily I took care of it so now I can receive my ballot! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

In October, The Hill's Judy Kurtz revealed that Johnson would be campaigning for Biden in Michigan. The NBA Hall of Famer participated in events in the swing state, even stopping in Detroit and Lansing. Johnson's support was expected by many, especially as he has criticised Donald Trump in the past.

Trump vs Biden polls

As per the current pools, Biden is leading the polls. As per BBC News, Biden stands at 52% national polls, while Trump is at 44%. However, Hillary Clinton led in polls and had three million more votes than Trump in 2016. However, she still lost as the US has an electoral college system. Nevertheless, Biden has been leading the polls since a year, even having a 10-point lead at times.

(Image credits: AP)