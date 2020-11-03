'LeBron James Sucks' Chants Break Out During Donald Trump's Crucial Rally In Pennsylvania

It is fair to say that incumbent US President Donald Trump and NBA legend LeBron James don’t get along well. The Lakers star has been a staunch disapprover of Trump’s policies and actions and had even campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The US President has taken multiple jibes at NBA in recent weeks, particularly hitting out at James, with the latest potshots coming during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.

US Election 2020 live: Donald Trump rally features LeBron James sucks chants, as feud intensifies

Addressing a rally in Scranton, Donald Trump claimed that it was because of him that news channels are “getting the highest ratings in the history of television. The incumbent US President also raised the topic of the ongoing protests against racial injustice, with NFL and NBA players having taken the knee during the national anthem ahead of their games. Trump said that the protests have damaged the popularity of these leagues and mentioned LeBron James, to which the crowd booed in unison.

"LeBron James sucks!" chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

The US President said that he felt sorry for the Lakers star and claimed that the ratings for the sixth and deciding game of the NBA Finals was 71% down from 2019. The 74-year-old added that he did not watch a single shot as he was bored and had no interest in watching the games as the players did not respect the national flag. Trump claimed that nobody wanted to watch the games because of the protests and issued a similar criticism of the NFL. The US President said that the NFL is down and said that the players have to respect and stand for the flag and, or else people won't watch.

Supporters in the Trump Rally chanted 'LeBron James sucks' at this point, to which Trump further encouraged them. LeBron James had campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has made no secret of his dislike for Donald Trump, who believes that the Lakers star is a very nasty spokesman for the Democratic party.

The 35-year-old has also hit back a fair number of times and had reportedly shared a split-screen image of Trump and Joe Biden that had a clown face placed over the former on social media. The Lakers star had also famously called the US President a 'bum' after he had called out fellow NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

