BOS Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, team, Top Picks, Eastern Conference Finals Live

The Boston Celtics (BOS) will clash with the Miami Heat (MIA) in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Celtics vs Heat Game 1 is scheduled to start on September 16, 4:00 am IST at the HP Fieldhouse in Florida. In their first Eastern Conference Finals meeting since 2012, the two rivals will be playing to secure a place in the NBA finals. Here is our BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction and BOS vs MIA Dream11 team.

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Celtics have had a tiring journey until now, fighting it out with the Raptors to get to their third Conference Finals in the last four years. They will be in high spirits, having successfully defeated the defending champions. In a gritty battle with the Raptors for a place in the Conference Finals, the Celtics managed to scrape past, winning four of the seven games. While their offence has faltered somewhat, the Celtics will count on recent NBA All-Defensive team star Marcus Smart to bolster their defence. The fact that he has some history with Jimmy Butler makes this an interesting affair.

Contrary to their opponents, the Miami Heat breezed past the Indiana Pacers in just 4 games. They also dominated the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee Bucks, in 5 games to set up the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston. After almost five years of bad performances, Miami will be among the favourites to win this year. Their recent form report is also overwhelmingly positive with a WWWLW record.

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: BOS vs MIA Dream11 team

PG: K Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown, T Herro

SF: Gordon Hayward, D Robinson

PF: Jayson Tatum, Derrick Jones Jr.

C: B Adebayo

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Probable starters

Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Gordon Hayward (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Daniel Theis (C)

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic (PG), Tyler Herro (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

BOS vs MIA live: BOS vs MIA match prediction

According to out BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction, the Boston Celtics are the favourites to win Game 1. Despite the fact that that the Miami Heat will be well-rested and have a better record this season, the Celtics' win against the Raptors will give them the confidence and experience to defeat any side. The Celtics also have better support for scoring across the court, something Miami will find hard to defend against.

BOS vs MIA live streaming in India

NBA fans in India can watch BOS vs MIA live on Sony Six. BOS vs MIA live scores can also be followed on the pages of the respective teams and the NBA page.

Note: The BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction and BOS vs MIA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOS vs MIA Dream11 team and BOS vs MIA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter