Giannis Antetokounmpo Demands Plan, Roster Improvements From The Bucks Post NBA Failure

Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo unfollowed his team and teammates on Instagram, sparking countless trade rumours about the reigning NBA MVP taking his talents elsewhere. However, following the upsetting second-round loss against the Miami Heat, Giannis had clarified that a move from the Bucks was "not happening". As per recent reports, Giannis wants a plan from the Bucks, who are willing to spend their luxury tax for their star players.

Giannis trade: Milwaukee Bucks ready to spend bigs to build championship roster for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Bucks owner Marc Lasry, discussing the team, their future and the early exit from the 2019-20 postseason. Giannis, who is said to be disappointed with the team, was assured that the team is willing to spend into their luxury tax to make the necessary roster improvements for the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, both Giannis and the Bucks top brass are supposed to meet at a later date.

Giannis just unfollowed all of his teammates on instagram, and the Bucks.



We’re in the endgame. pic.twitter.com/tUP5T1sdiC — Bobby ❄️ (@IceBobbyy) September 12, 2020

The Bucks lost the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Miami Heat as Giannis was sidelined for Game 5 due to an ankle injury. The Bucks lost and Giannis failed to make it to the finals two seasons in a row. However, the 25-year-old made it clear that he trusts his teammates and is willing to work with the team rather than requesting for a trade.

Giannis is currently signed with the Bucks under a $245 million, 5-year contract and will be eligible for a supermax extension after this season. With a free agency looming, the Greek Freak has been linked to multiple teams throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Clippers are expected to pursue a trade for Giannis, per @KevinOConnorNBA



Giannis reportedly has an “admiration” for Doc Rivers. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

Giannis free agency: Will there be a Giannis trade next year?

"It's not happening. That's not happening," Giannis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, ending all trade rumours. As per the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), he is ready to "plow through" the wall he sees instead of going in another direction. The Greek native is aware that their team needs to get better and make a strong comeback next year.

This offseason, the Giannis can sign a $221 million, 5-year supermax extension with the Bucks. As of now, the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and even Dallas Mavericks are said to be pursuing Giannis. While the Golden State Warriors were linked to the Greek Freak, the Bucks star playing with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry is reported to highlight unlikely.

(Image credits: AP)