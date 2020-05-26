Bradley Beal Could Have Played In OKC Thunder With Kevin Durant And Russell Westbrook

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was recently on All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, where he discussed his contract with the Wizards, The Last Dance and taking inspiration from NBA greats like Allen Iverson, Ray Allen & Dwayne Wade. When talking about the Wizards, Bradley Beal also discussed how he was almost traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder years ago.

In 2012, Oklahoma City Thunder came close to winning the NBA Championship but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games. James Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets and the OKC Thunder are yet to reach the NBA Finals. The team acquired Kevin Martin and draft pick in return.

However, Bradley Beal was also apparently an option for the team. While on the podcast, 26-year-old Beal revealed how he was almost traded to OKC Thunder. If the trade would have gone through, Bradley Beal would be with Thunder and Harden would have landed in Washington.

According to Beal, they were sitting in the draft room when his agent told him he might end up going to OKC. Bradely Beal recalls being slightly confused as he had only worked out for the Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets. He elaborated that the deal was to trade Harden to the Wizards. The OKC Thunder would trade up to the third or second pick, pick him and then trade Harden to Washington for him. He added that he could have ended up with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, but the decision was made last minute.

Beal was drafted by the Washington Wizards and has been with the team for eight seasons now. Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, Beal was averaging career-high 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. As per recent reports, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to acquire Beal to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Though this could be a second opportunity for Beal to play with Durant, he has stated that he has no plans yet to play for another team.

