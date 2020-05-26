Bradley Beal Says He Feels Like Michael Jordan At Times After Watching The Last Dance

Following the finale of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance last week, various NBA players voiced their opinion on the ten-part docu-series focusing on the NBA legend's journey with the Chicago Bulls. While players like James Harden stated that they are trying to learn from the documentary, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal revealed that he feels 'like Mike' after watching The Last Dance. Beal was recently on a podcast where he discussed Jordan's The Last Dance, his contract with the Wizards and seeking inspiration from NBA greats like Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, and Dwayne Wade.

Bradley Beal reveals why he feels like Michael Jordan after watching The Last Dance

Bradley Beal was recently on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, which was recorded in April, where he admitted to relating to NBA legend Michael Jordan. He thought the situation was funny, as he stated he sometimes feels just like Jordan. He further explained his point by mentioning Scottie Pippen, who he compared to his teammate John Wall. He said it is 'tough' as he has to 'carry that night in and night out'. Bradley Beal even added that Michael Jordan's era was different, and he has 'utmost respect' for the NBA legend.

Bradley Beal Wizards numbers

Bradley Beal was averaging a career-high 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game before the season was suspended on March 11. However, the Wizards were at the losing end of the Eastern Conference table with a 24-40 win-loss record. Before the season was suspended, there were reports about Bradley Beal being unhappy with the team.

Last week, there were reports about the Brooklyn Nets planning to acquire Beal in a trade. According to Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News, the Nets have had discussions about how they should pursue Beal whose 'circumstances have prompted speculation'. However, Beal stated that he was loyal to the team and has no intention to join another team right now. Rumours of Beal being unhappy with the team started in February after the Wizards lost games despite Beal scoring game-high points.

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points tonight, but the Wizards lost to the Bulls, 126-117. pic.twitter.com/dCwVfowdm7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2020

