Nets Planning To Acquire Bradley Beal To Form Big Three With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last year, stepping one step closer to rebuilding their team. Recent NBA reports hint at a Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal trade, so the Nets can complete their Big Three. The Nets want Beal to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and have reportedly discussed having the Wizards star on board.

Bradley Beal trade: Brooklyn Nets to try and acquire Bradley Beal to complete their Big Three?

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Nets have had discussions about how they should pursue Beal. Bondy stated that though the Nets want to acquire him, he might not become available even though 'his circumstances have prompted speculation'. Beal, who is currently one of the NBA's highest-paid players, is currently on a two-year $72 million extension. His contract caused people to talk about trade last year, but the Wizards are once again lottery-bound with their 24-40 win-loss record this season. Bondy further explained that to carry out the Bradley Beal trade, the Nets might have to move players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert or Jarrett Allen.

Beal, as per his ESPN interview, is also not to keen on leaving the Wizards. Beal had stated that hates change, and it will happen if it is meant to. However, if Beal could control it, he would like to finish in Washington as he is 'loyal to a fault'. This season, Beal was averaging 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds before the 2019-20 season was suspended.

While Beal might not be eager to move teams, the Nets trade rumours have been around for some time. Though they had a decent 30-34 record, the team is reportedly looking to acquire Beal so they could be higher up the table like Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. In an interview earlier in the season, Irving had talked about the importance of rebuilding for the Nets. He had stated that they are currently 'going to do the best with the guys' they have, and worry about 'other stuff in terms of moving pieces' later in the summer.

In March, there had been NBA reports about the team looking for a young player to play alongside Kevin Durant and Irving. According to reports, Caris LeVert could be used by the Nets. The discussion to use their young talent to acquire a third player came after the Nets fired their head coach Kenny Atkinson on March 7.